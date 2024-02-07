Pose Actress Cecilia Gentili Dead at 52

Watch : Chita Rivera, Broadway Icon, Dies at 91

The LGBT+ community is mourning the loss of one of its brightest stars.

Cecilia Gentili, a transgender advocate and actress, died at the age of 52 on Feb. 6.

"Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit," a statement shared on her Instagram page the same day read. "Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity. We will be sharing more updates about services and what is to come in the following days. At this time, we're asking for privacy, time, and space to grieve."

Fans, friends and loved ones of the late actress were flooding the post with love.

"Our community will never be the same without you, Cecilia," wrote U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Thank you for giving us so much, relentlessly, every single day. You transformed so many lives and shined a light across Jackson Heights, Corona, and beyond."