Natalia Bryant's Advice on Taking Risks Is the Pep Talk You Need

Natalia Bryant's words of wisdom will inspire you to shoot your shot.
The 21-year-old—who is the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant—offered insight into how she pushes herself out of her comfort zone.
"I'm always scared to take risks," Natalia admitted during an exclusive interview with E! News. "You have to pull the confidence together and bring it out in you. I think having a great team and support system has been the biggest thing."
The model also understands the importance of living in the moment, which has encouraged her to be more fearless. "You can't control the future," she noted. "You don't know what tomorrow has in store."
And Natalia practices what she preaches.
Her philosophy is often present in the projects she chooses, including her recent partnership with Victoria's Secret PINK for its new spring collection. "This campaign really resonated with me," she shared, "because we should all value our paths and explore the unknown and have fun."
For Natalia, part of exploring the unknown means spending more time with herself. In fact, it's become a self-care ritual she recommends for anyone.
"Setting time aside to focus on being with yourself, that's been my biggest thing," she explained. "You have to be able to be comfortable with being alone."
Those moments of solitude has also helped her mental health.
"Finding that comfort will also boost your confidence," she said. "It's taken me a while, but over time, I've done little things, like I'll go to the movie theater by myself, taking myself out on solo dates."
And when all else fails, the USC student uses fashion as an empowering tool.
"I always dress up," she noted. "Say you wake up and you're feeling a little sick or groggy, put on an outfit that makes you feel your best and go from there. Jewelry and outfits will pull you together."
By MARENAH DOBIN
We interviewed Natalia Bryant because we think you'll like her picks. Natalia is a paid spokesperson for PINK. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
For more style advice, keep reading to get Natalia's picks from the new Victoria's Secret PINK collection.
