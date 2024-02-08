Natalia Bryant's Advice on Taking Risks Is the Pep Talk You Need

Watch : Natalia Bryant Shares How Mamba Mentality Motivates Her

Natalia Bryant's words of wisdom will inspire you to shoot your shot.

The 21-year-old—who is the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant—offered insight into how she pushes herself out of her comfort zone.

"I'm always scared to take risks," Natalia admitted during an exclusive interview with E! News. "You have to pull the confidence together and bring it out in you. I think having a great team and support system has been the biggest thing."

The model also understands the importance of living in the moment, which has encouraged her to be more fearless. "You can't control the future," she noted. "You don't know what tomorrow has in store."

And Natalia practices what she preaches.

Her philosophy is often present in the projects she chooses, including her recent partnership with Victoria's Secret PINK for its new spring collection. "This campaign really resonated with me," she shared, "because we should all value our paths and explore the unknown and have fun."