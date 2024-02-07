1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares She Was Suicidal Prior to Weight Loss Transformation

Watch : 1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Talks Struggling With Anxiety

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Tammy Slaton has a new lease on life following her health journey.

Before the 1000-lb Sisters star spent time at a weight loss clinic and underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 to drop 440 pounds, she was at such a low point that she did not want to live.

"My quality of life has changed so much," she said in a Feb. 7 TikTok video. "Before I was in rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean. Everybody hated me—and they still do. Oh well."

The 37-year-old continued, "I had this 'I don't care attitude' back then. I still do but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."

Slaton described how she now works harder to regulate her emotions.

"When I get mad now, I might blow up but then I shut down and I start thinking about what happened and I apologize if I have to, or whatever," she said. "I'm more cautious about what I'm going to say, or at least I try to be until I'm at the boiling point. I try not to let things get to me anymore like they used to."