1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares She Was Suicidal Prior to Weight Loss Transformation

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
Tammy Slaton has a new lease on life following her health journey.
Before the 1000-lb Sisters star spent time at a weight loss clinic and underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 to drop 440 pounds, she was at such a low point that she did not want to live.
"My quality of life has changed so much," she said in a Feb. 7 TikTok video. "Before I was in rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean. Everybody hated me—and they still do. Oh well."
The 37-year-old continued, "I had this 'I don't care attitude' back then. I still do but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."
Slaton described how she now works harder to regulate her emotions.
"When I get mad now, I might blow up but then I shut down and I start thinking about what happened and I apologize if I have to, or whatever," she said. "I'm more cautious about what I'm going to say, or at least I try to be until I'm at the boiling point. I try not to let things get to me anymore like they used to."
The reality star added, "I have personally seen a lot of growth within myself in how I treat people and my family and just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more."
Slaton, who currently weighs 285 pounds, has many reasons to smile. On her TikTok, she spoke about some of the milestones she's achieved as a result of her transformation, which were documented on 1000-lb Sisters: Flying for the first time, being able to buckle her seatbelt on a plane and ride in the front seat of a car, inside a hot air balloon and on rides at Disney World.
@tammyslaton2020 Replying to @brittflagg ? original sound - Tammy slaton
"Some people take small things for granted. Like being able to buckle a seatbelt and not have to use an extender," Slaton said. "It's big for me. Because I hadn't been able to do that stuff in years."
The TLC personality continued, "I'm more or less like giving myself a pat on the back for achieving something and doing it. Getting the weight off and living. That's what I'm doing. I can finally say I'm living life."
Slaton said she now values life. "But before, I hated it," she noted. "I hated everything about life. Now, I'm just going with it. Life throws me a curve ball and I just do my best to jump over the hurdle."
She then joked, "Well, let's face it. I'm not jumping nowhere. I do my best to go around it."
Look back at Tammy's body transformation below: