1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares She Was Suicidal Prior to Weight Loss Transformation

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton says she is finally "living life" after undergoing treatment to lose 440 pounds, noting that before, she felt depressed and even suicidal.

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Tammy Slaton has a new lease on life following her health journey.

Before the 1000-lb Sisters star spent time at a weight loss clinic and underwent bariatric surgery in 2022 to drop 440 pounds, she was at such a low point that she did not want to live.

"My quality of life has changed so much," she said in a Feb. 7 TikTok video. "Before I was in rehab, I was bitter, unhappy, very super suicidal, depressed and just mean. Everybody hated me—and they still do. Oh well."

The 37-year-old continued, "I had this 'I don't care attitude' back then. I still do but it's not as bad. I'm working on myself still."

Slaton described how she now works harder to regulate her emotions.

"When I get mad now, I might blow up but then I shut down and I start thinking about what happened and I apologize if I have to, or whatever," she said. "I'm more cautious about what I'm going to say, or at least I try to be until I'm at the boiling point. I try not to let things get to me anymore like they used to."

photos
Stars Who Speak Out on Mental Health

The reality star added, "I have personally seen a lot of growth within myself in how I treat people and my family and just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more."

Slaton, who currently weighs 285 pounds, has many reasons to smile. On her TikTok, she spoke about some of the milestones she's achieved as a result of her transformation, which were documented on 1000-lb Sisters: Flying for the first time, being able to buckle her seatbelt on a plane and ride in the front seat of a car, inside a hot air balloon and on rides at Disney World.

"Some people take small things for granted. Like being able to buckle a seatbelt and not have to use an extender," Slaton said. "It's big for me. Because I hadn't been able to do that stuff in years."

The TLC personality continued, "I'm more or less like giving myself a pat on the back for achieving something and doing it. Getting the weight off and living. That's what I'm doing. I can finally say I'm living life."

Slaton said she now values life. "But before, I hated it," she noted. "I hated everything about life. Now, I'm just going with it. Life throws me a curve ball and I just do my best to jump over the hurdle."

She then joked, "Well, let's face it. I'm not jumping nowhere. I do my best to go around it."

Look back at Tammy's body transformation below:

TLC

Sharing Her Journey

Since 2020, TLC viewers have watched Tammy Slaton's journey on 1000-lb Sisters. She underwent bariatric surgery in mid-2022 and since then, fans have continued to witness her transformation on TV and on social media. As of December 2023, she has lost 440 pounds and weighs about 285.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Summertime Style

The reality star shared a snap of herself in a floral print dress on Instagram in June.

Instagram

Squad Photo

That same month, Tammy posted a group photo with her brother Chris Combs and YouTuber Chelcie Lynn.

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

A Heartbreaking Loss

On July 1, Tammy mourned the death of her husband Caleb Willingham. "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much," she wrote on Instagram alongside throwback photos, "thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

Instagram / Tammy Slaton

Mirror Selfie

Tammy stopped for a series of bathroom selfies, shared on Instagram Aug. 25.

Instagram (queentammy86)

Posing in Jeans

Tammy proudly posed for an Instagram selfie in jeans Oct. 18.

TikTok / Tammy Slaton

Tie-Dyed Style

Tammy posted this video on TikTok in January 2024.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

