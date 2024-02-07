Prince William Returns to Royal Duties Amid King Charles III’s Cancer Treatment

After King Charles III's cancer diagnosis announcement and amid Kate Middleton’s recovery from abdominal surgery, Prince William returned to royal duties Feb. 7.

Prince William is stepping back into the spotlight.

Two days after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced and one week after Kate Middleton's hospital release, the Prince of Wales returned to his royal duties. 

William, who had taken a brief suspension to support his wife through her recovery from abdominal surgery, was photographed leading an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Feb. 7. 

"Honoring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities," the couple's Instagram page captioned photos from William's outing, "up and down the country."

According to The Independent, William will also attend a fundraising gala dinner supporting London's Air Ambulance Charity later on in the evening. 

In addition to returning to his own duties, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter recently told E! News that William, if needed, would likely "step up on behalf of his father when it comes to certain engagements" amid the monarch's health battle.

And William—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate—is not the only member of the royal family who has rerouted his plans in midst of his father's newfound illness.

Prince Harry—who officially stepped down from royal duties in 2020—has returned to the U.K. from his home in Southern California to be by his father's side. 

The palace announced Charles' diagnosis on Feb. 5 after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate at London Clinic late last month. 

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace)

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," their statement read. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties." 

King Charles' cancer diagnosis comes among a slew of other health tribulations for the royal family. Read on for the latest updates. 

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

