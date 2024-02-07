Prince William Returns to Royal Duties Amid King Charles III’s Cancer Treatment

Watch : Prince Harry Arrives in U.K. Amid King Charles' Cancer News

Prince William is stepping back into the spotlight.

Two days after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced and one week after Kate Middleton's hospital release, the Prince of Wales returned to his royal duties.

William, who had taken a brief suspension to support his wife through her recovery from abdominal surgery, was photographed leading an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Feb. 7.

"Honoring amazing people doing incredible things in our communities," the couple's Instagram page captioned photos from William's outing, "up and down the country."

According to The Independent, William will also attend a fundraising gala dinner supporting London's Air Ambulance Charity later on in the evening.

In addition to returning to his own duties, royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter recently told E! News that William, if needed, would likely "step up on behalf of his father when it comes to certain engagements" amid the monarch's health battle.

And William—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Kate—is not the only member of the royal family who has rerouted his plans in midst of his father's newfound illness.