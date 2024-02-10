Usher's Got Fans Fallin' in Love With His Sweet Family

Usher has found love in this club called fatherhood.
While the R&B icon is undoubtedly excited to burn up the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, there's nothing that makes him say "Yeah!" quite like being a dad to kids Usher "Cinco" V, 16, Naviyd Raymond, 15, Soveriegn, 3, and Sire, 2. In fact, Usher's little ones serve as his biggest musical inspirations.
Take, for example, his song "I Cry," which the Grammy winner wrote after experiencing an emotional moment with his two oldest sons while watching a movie together.
"I'm not shy in terms of being honest with my kids about the fact that I didn't have a relationship with my father at all," Usher shared in 2020 interview with radio station WPGC 95.5 FM. "And there was a moment between a son and a father and it got to me—I started crying. So, my kids, they look over at me and they're like, 'Are you crying?!'"
Not only was Usher comfortable with letting his teens see his vulnerable side, but the 45-year-old also told them: "It's okay to cry."
"My kids were at the front of my mind when I created it," Usher said of the 2020 track, adding that "it's relevant to this time and will continue to be relevant as we move forward."
But how do his kids feel about having a superstar singer for a dad? "They don't care," Usher said with a laugh in a 2022 interview with Tamron Hall, quipping that his teenage sons "are now less interested in spending time with me, oddly."
He jokingly added, "Unless I'm taking them to a concert or paying for something they want."
For more confessions from Usher about his family, keep reading for a deep dive into his family tree.