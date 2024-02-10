Usher's Got Fans Fallin' in Love With His Sweet Family

Watch : Usher Addresses the Rumor That He Was Beyoncé’s Nanny

Usher has found love in this club called fatherhood.

While the R&B icon is undoubtedly excited to burn up the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, there's nothing that makes him say "Yeah!" quite like being a dad to kids Usher "Cinco" V, 16, Naviyd Raymond, 15, Soveriegn, 3, and Sire, 2. In fact, Usher's little ones serve as his biggest musical inspirations.

Take, for example, his song "I Cry," which the Grammy winner wrote after experiencing an emotional moment with his two oldest sons while watching a movie together.

"I'm not shy in terms of being honest with my kids about the fact that I didn't have a relationship with my father at all," Usher shared in 2020 interview with radio station WPGC 95.5 FM. "And there was a moment between a son and a father and it got to me—I started crying. So, my kids, they look over at me and they're like, 'Are you crying?!'"