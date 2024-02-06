Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62 After Cancer Battle

The music world has lost a legendary artist.
Country star Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer, a message on his website confirmed, noting, "He fought his fight with grace and courage."
According to the statement, the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing.
Keith first announced his diagnosis in 2022 in a social media message to fans.
"I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."
Five months later, Keith—who underwent surgery to have his gallbladder removed in 2012—shared an update on his health journey.
"I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up," he said on a Nov. 2022 episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown. "It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that."
"But as long as everything stays hunky dory," he added, "then we'll look at something good in the future."
In September, Keith delivered a moving speech while accepting the Country Icon Award at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.
"I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight," Keith said, "he's been riding shot gun with me for a little while now."
"I want to thank my beautiful family that's here," he continued. "A lot of people go in and make a career like this of 30 years. Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do."