Singer Toby Keith Dead at 62 After Cancer Battle

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world has lost a legendary artist.

Country star Toby Keith died on Feb. 5 at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer, a message on his website confirmed, noting, "He fought his fight with grace and courage."

According to the statement, the "Should've Been a Cowboy" singer was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his passing.

Keith first announced his diagnosis in 2022 in a social media message to fans.

"I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Five months later, Keith—who underwent surgery to have his gallbladder removed in 2012—shared an update on his health journey.

"I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up," he said on a Nov. 2022 episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown. "It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that."