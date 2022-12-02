Toby Keith Reflects on "Debilitating" Battle With Stomach Cancer

Watch : Breast Cancer Awareness Gift Guide 2021

Raise a red Solo cup to Toby Keith.

The country music singer, 61, recently shared his hope to one day return to touring following his battle with stomach cancer.

"Yeah, I'm thinking of getting back to fighting shape," he said during a November episode of CMT Hot 20 Countdown. "I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up. It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that. But as long as everything stays hunky dory, then we'll look at something good in the future."

Fans learned of Keith's cancer journey over the summer. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," he tweeted on June 12. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

While the "Should've Been a Cowboy" artist noted he was "looking forward to spending this time" with his family, he also expressed his excitement to eventually get back to the stage.

"But I will see the fans sooner than later," he added. "I can't wait."