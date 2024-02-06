What Selena Gomez’s Friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Thinks of Her Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez’s friend Nicola Peltz Beckham revealed what she really thinks about the singer’s romance with producer Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don't have that same old love—at least, not according to Selena's bestie. 

In fact, her pal Nicola Peltz Beckham recently revealed how she really feels about the "Single Soon" singer's new romance. 

Speaking of Selena and the music producer at the Feb. 3 premiere for her film Lola, Nicola told Entertainment Tonight, "They're amazing."

The actress went on to joke about a hobby Benny and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham share, saying, "How lucky are [me and Selena] that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

And Nicola didn't only have positive things to say about Selena's new romance. She also couldn't help but gush about how the Rare beauty founder is like a "chosen sister" to her.

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life," Nicola said. "Her support and everything means so much to me."

She added, "I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is."

This isn't the first time Nicola has expressed her approval of Benny, who's been linked to Selena since December. In January, Nicola took to Instagram to thank both the Disney Channel alum and the "Eastside" producer for hosting her surprise 29th birthday party. 

"All my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games," Nicola wrote in Jan. 13 Instagram post. "Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved."

Alongside photos of all the party guests in matching navy pajamas, she added, "And thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting."

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Nicola's not the only famous friend to show their support of Selena's new relationship. 

Under a Dec. 14 Instagram post from the "Calm Down" singer, which featured a photo of her sharing a kiss with Benny, pal Nina Dobrev wrote, "So happy to see you so happy."

Seconding the sentiment, Selena's Only Murders in the Building costar Ashley Park added, "You deserve all the happiness my love!"

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

