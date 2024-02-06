What Selena Gomez’s Friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Thinks of Her Benny Blanco Romance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don't have that same old love—at least, not according to Selena's bestie.
In fact, her pal Nicola Peltz Beckham recently revealed how she really feels about the "Single Soon" singer's new romance.
Speaking of Selena and the music producer at the Feb. 3 premiere for her film Lola, Nicola told Entertainment Tonight, "They're amazing."
The actress went on to joke about a hobby Benny and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham share, saying, "How lucky are [me and Selena] that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"
And Nicola didn't only have positive things to say about Selena's new romance. She also couldn't help but gush about how the Rare beauty founder is like a "chosen sister" to her.
"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life," Nicola said. "Her support and everything means so much to me."
She added, "I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is."
This isn't the first time Nicola has expressed her approval of Benny, who's been linked to Selena since December. In January, Nicola took to Instagram to thank both the Disney Channel alum and the "Eastside" producer for hosting her surprise 29th birthday party.
"All my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games," Nicola wrote in Jan. 13 Instagram post. "Thank you all so much for making me feel so loved."
Alongside photos of all the party guests in matching navy pajamas, she added, "And thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting."
Nicola's not the only famous friend to show their support of Selena's new relationship.
Under a Dec. 14 Instagram post from the "Calm Down" singer, which featured a photo of her sharing a kiss with Benny, pal Nina Dobrev wrote, "So happy to see you so happy."
Seconding the sentiment, Selena's Only Murders in the Building costar Ashley Park added, "You deserve all the happiness my love!"
