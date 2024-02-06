What Selena Gomez’s Friend Nicola Peltz Beckham Thinks of Her Benny Blanco Romance

Watch : See Selena Gomez IN BED with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco don't have that same old love—at least, not according to Selena's bestie.

In fact, her pal Nicola Peltz Beckham recently revealed how she really feels about the "Single Soon" singer's new romance.

Speaking of Selena and the music producer at the Feb. 3 premiere for her film Lola, Nicola told Entertainment Tonight, "They're amazing."

The actress went on to joke about a hobby Benny and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham share, saying, "How lucky are [me and Selena] that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

And Nicola didn't only have positive things to say about Selena's new romance. She also couldn't help but gush about how the Rare beauty founder is like a "chosen sister" to her.

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life," Nicola said. "Her support and everything means so much to me."