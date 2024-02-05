The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick Talks Valentine’s Day Must-Haves for Your Friends and Family

We interviewed Lauryn Evarts Bosstick because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're single, spending it with your partner, or showering your friends and family with gifts and extra love this Valentine's Day, one thing is for sure—receiving a heartfelt gift that screams "I saw this and thought of you" will instantly bring a smile to anyone special in your life. But we get it. Sometimes, it's harder than you think to come up with that extra special gift for someone you love so dearly. Well thanks to the Skinny Confidential herself Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, we no longer have to wonder which sweet gift picks anyone in your life will love.
When it comes to a gift for your significant other, Lauryn tells E! she recommends "a bomber jacket. It's my go-to every year. Or it's fun to go the wellness route: red light mask, infrared sauna, cold plunge, skincare, and/or dry brush- you can't go wrong." Just make sure to not skip that personal touch everyone, "forget it if it doesn't come with a card. My husband loves a card. Extra points if it's handwritten. I swear he would like it if I used a quill and a wax stamp. He is old-fashioned like that."
If you're focusing more on throwing an extra special Galentine's Day this year for your gals or little ones, Lauryn talks about how even though her "life is so nuts right now with two kids under four", she still wants to "always make it really special for our kids. We decorate the house with conversation heart balloons, bake pink and red heart cookies, and make sure everything is pink and Valentine's themed. We give our kids a special gift and try to have a very present, fun morning with them. I'm a big fan of table setting so I try to have everything set up on our kitchen island so it's the first thing they see when they walk downstairs."
Overall, on this holiday full of love and special memories, the beauty expert and entrepreneur talks about how "it's charming to have a day that's a little more special than the others to show your love to family and friends. My husband and I often try to do special little things for each other to keep it spicy but Valentine's Day is a nice excuse to take it up a notch." And if you're looking to show subtle nudges to your partner, Lauryn talks about how she "always send hints of what I want by DM-ing him on Instagram casually." Or maybe not so subtly mentioning what you're hoping for this year (because there's nothing wrong with knowing what you want girlies) like our girl Lauryn, "I'd love a really dry Brunello with a steak. Some piano jazz. Maybe chocolate or lemon-y dessert. Would love an Epsom salt bath too. Hopefully he reads this?" Ahem, listen up Michael Bosstick & other significant others!
So, if you're ready to start last-minute shopping for the best V-Day gift ideas all picked out by the one and only Lauryn Bosstick, keep scrolling for her top picks that everyone needs in their life this holiday.
Gifts for Any Special Person
The Daily Stoic Paperback
If you're looking for a gift under $25, Lauryn recommends "The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday. It's one of my favorite books in the world and it's one that everyone should read and can benefit from. You read one page a day and each day there is a lesson and a quote. Taking notes in it is encouraged and mine is bookmarked and highlighted beyond. It's a book that teaches you about emotional intelligence and what is out of your control. Highly recommend this for anyone in your life as it's one they'll keep coming back to for years to come."
NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand
Waited until the last minute again? Don't fret. If you're in a time pinch, the beauty expert tells E! readers to order "anything from The Skinny Confidential or this high-frequency beauty wand I've recently fallen in love with. It comes with so many attachments so you can increase your hair growth, reduce irritations and pimples, and firm and tighten your skin. It only takes a couple of minutes a day and it's my new obsession." And for the man in your life, "Amazon has lots of unique gifts like a valet stand, watch roll, or Kindle."
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 6 Stem Coupes
"These were given to me as a gift and now I'm giving them too. They come in fun, chic colors and perfect for wine, cocktails, or sexed up water. The green is my favorite."
Gifts for Galentine's Day
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
"The Skinny Confidential ice roller instantly depuffs, debloats and reduces redness. The reason I love giving this to friends is because it shrinks pores and is the best to use before you put your makeup on. Plus it looks so cute on your vanity and it's easy to travel with (just pop it in the hotel's champagne bucket filled with ice)."
The Skinny Confidential Body Kit
"The Body Kit is perfect for friends who are super into wellness. You dry brush with Butter Brush to exfoliate, stimulate and energize BEFORE your shower, then post-shower you apply your favorite body oil and sculpt with the body sculptor, Le Spoon. It's the perfect way to start your day and the benefits are instant. The pink really brings it full circle for Valentine's Day."
Skims Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Crew Neck Bodysuit
"These are so sexy and look good with literally anything. You can wear them to exercise, out for drinks or just doing errands. They are flattering for everyone so make a great gift."
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
"A red light mask is so useful, a bit of a splurge, so it's perfect to get it as a gift. I love the Dr. Dennis Gross Spectralite mask, and also have the eye mask and the lip mask. You can't go wrong."
Gifts for Your Partner (and Some for You)
Bottega Veneta Green Intrecciato Card Holder
"Love a card holder. This one is especially good to give because it's neutral and unisex, so will work with almost any outfit and accessories."
Woo More Play Vibez Rechargeable Personal Massager
"This is the best vibrator I've ever used. Whether they use it alone or with their partner, they're going to love it. Add in a coconut love oil, which is just the cleanest, best lube on the planet and you're golden."
