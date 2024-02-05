The Skinny Confidential’s Lauryn Bosstick Talks Valentine’s Day Must-Haves for Your Friends and Family

We interviewed Lauryn Evarts Bosstick because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from Lauryn's product line, The Skinny Confidential. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're single, spending it with your partner, or showering your friends and family with gifts and extra love this Valentine's Day, one thing is for sure—receiving a heartfelt gift that screams "I saw this and thought of you" will instantly bring a smile to anyone special in your life. But we get it. Sometimes, it's harder than you think to come up with that extra special gift for someone you love so dearly. Well thanks to the Skinny Confidential herself Lauryn Evarts Bosstick, we no longer have to wonder which sweet gift picks anyone in your life will love.

When it comes to a gift for your significant other, Lauryn tells E! she recommends "a bomber jacket. It's my go-to every year. Or it's fun to go the wellness route: red light mask, infrared sauna, cold plunge, skincare, and/or dry brush- you can't go wrong." Just make sure to not skip that personal touch everyone, "forget it if it doesn't come with a card. My husband loves a card. Extra points if it's handwritten. I swear he would like it if I used a quill and a wax stamp. He is old-fashioned like that."

If you're focusing more on throwing an extra special Galentine's Day this year for your gals or little ones, Lauryn talks about how even though her "life is so nuts right now with two kids under four", she still wants to "always make it really special for our kids. We decorate the house with conversation heart balloons, bake pink and red heart cookies, and make sure everything is pink and Valentine's themed. We give our kids a special gift and try to have a very present, fun morning with them. I'm a big fan of table setting so I try to have everything set up on our kitchen island so it's the first thing they see when they walk downstairs."

Overall, on this holiday full of love and special memories, the beauty expert and entrepreneur talks about how "it's charming to have a day that's a little more special than the others to show your love to family and friends. My husband and I often try to do special little things for each other to keep it spicy but Valentine's Day is a nice excuse to take it up a notch." And if you're looking to show subtle nudges to your partner, Lauryn talks about how she "always send hints of what I want by DM-ing him on Instagram casually." Or maybe not so subtly mentioning what you're hoping for this year (because there's nothing wrong with knowing what you want girlies) like our girl Lauryn, "I'd love a really dry Brunello with a steak. Some piano jazz. Maybe chocolate or lemon-y dessert. Would love an Epsom salt bath too. Hopefully he reads this?" Ahem, listen up Michael Bosstick & other significant others!

So, if you're ready to start last-minute shopping for the best V-Day gift ideas all picked out by the one and only Lauryn Bosstick, keep scrolling for her top picks that everyone needs in their life this holiday.