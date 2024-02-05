Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s 2024 Grammys After-Party Date Night Will Capture Your Attention

Watch : Live from E! Grammys 2024 Best of Glambot compilation presented by CÎROC Limonata

Selena Gomez has a world of wonder with Benny Blanco in her life.

Despite skipping the 2024 Grammys ceremony, the couple was spotted making their way through the rain to attend an after-party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Feb. 4. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, wore a colorful layered Valentino dress, paired with black tights and strappy heels, under black fur coat. Meanwhile, the record producer, 35, donned a matching colorful crochet sweat set with white clogs.

The star-studded date night marks one of their first major outings since confirming their relationship in December.

Last month, the pair attended a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena—where the 2024 Grammys were also held—and even engaged in some subtle PDA while sitting courtside. Later that month, Selena shared a snap of her kissing Benny after the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, despite attending the event itself solo.