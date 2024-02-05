Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s 2024 Grammys After-Party Date Night Will Capture Your Attention

Selena Gomez has a world of wonder with Benny Blanco in her life.
Despite skipping the 2024 Grammys ceremony, the couple was spotted making their way through the rain to attend an after-party at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood on Feb. 4. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, wore a colorful layered Valentino dress, paired with black tights and strappy heels, under black fur coat. Meanwhile, the record producer, 35, donned a matching colorful crochet sweat set with white clogs.
The star-studded date night marks one of their first major outings since confirming their relationship in December.
Last month, the pair attended a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena—where the 2024 Grammys were also held—and even engaged in some subtle PDA while sitting courtside. Later that month, Selena shared a snap of her kissing Benny after the 2024 Golden Globes ceremony, despite attending the event itself solo.
And Selena has made it clear she loves her new man like a love song on her social media—sharing several snaps of the duo kissing on her Instagram Stories and giving followers a glimpse into an art-filled date night.
When it comes to any detractors on their new romance, Selena has her followers that her heart wants what it wants. In fact, she's the "happiest" she's ever been.
"Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she clapped back at fans criticizing her relationship in a Dec. 7 Instagram comment. "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."
And the "Same Old Love" singer continued in another comment, writing: "He is my absolute everything in my heart."
Selena and Benny's latest date night is just one of the many head-turning appearances from 2024 Grammys after parties. To see more, keep reading.