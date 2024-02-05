Ariana Grande Shares Touching Tribute to Victoria Monét After 2024 Grammys Win

After her longtime collaborator and friend Victoria Monét walked away with several 2024 Grammy wins including Best New Artist, Ariana Grande celebrated with a heartfelt message.

Watch: Victoria Monét Reveals Her Daughter Hazel Is the Youngest Grammy Nominee Ever!

This friendship really is building up like Home Depot. 

After Victoria Monét walked away from the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4 ceremony with three wins—including Best New Artist—her longtime friend Ariana Grande was quick to congratulate the "On My Mama" singer. 

"My friend you deserve this one million times over," she wrote in a Feb. 4 message on her Instagram Story. "I am so deeply proud and happy for you there are no words. You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league."

And Ariana, who dueted with Victoria on 2019's "Monopoly" also toasted to the duo's friendship. 

"We've talked about this happening since the day we met over many tour bus sleepovers," she continued. "It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happiness does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf--kin' moment!" 

Victoria, 34, and Ariana, 30, first met around 2011, when the Wicked star was still on Nickelodeon's Victorious, and the pair have continued to stay close. In fact, Victoria has cowritten several of Ariana's biggest hits including "7 rings," "thank u, next," and "34 + 35."

While Victoria also received the awards for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered, Non Classical Album at the 66th Grammys, she picked up her first ever nominations at the 2020 year ceremony for her work with Ariana for thank u, next, which she described to Billboard at the time as: "the closest I can get to writing for myself."

(Photo by Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

Throughout the last several years, the "yes, and?" singer has continued to speak highly of working with with her friend. 

"It's so rare to meet people in the industry that haven't been tainted by it in some way or developed some kind of crazy ego," the 30-year-old told Billboard in 2019. "She is a timeless writer and vocalist and one of the nicest people I know and truly deserves the world. I'm so proud of the work we've done together and so excited to watch her grow as an artist."

Despite her big night, Victoria wasn't the only artist to walk away with huge wins. Read on for all winners of the 2024 Grammys.

Album of the Year

World Music Radio - Jon Batiste
The Record - boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation - Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd - Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure - Janelle Monáe
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Midnights- Taylor Swift
SOS- SZA

Record of the Year

"Worship"– Jon Batiste"
"Not Strong Enough"– boygenius
WINNER: "Flowers" – Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" – Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" – Victoria Monét
"Vampire"– Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" – Taylor Swift"Kill Bill" – SZA

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – "A&W"
Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"
Jon Batiste – "Butterfly"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Miley Cyrus – "Flowers"
SZA – "Kill Bill"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Vampire"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"Thousand Miles" - Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile
"Candy Necklace" - Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Baptiste
"Never Felt So Alone" – Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish
"Karma" – Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice
WINNER: "Ghost in the Machine" – SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – (Subtract)
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – "I'm Only Sleeping" 
Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?" 
Kendrick Lamar – "Count Me Out"
Troye Sivan – "Rush"

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King's Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – "Attention"
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – "Barbie World"
Lil Uzi Vert – "Just Wanna Rock"
Drake & 21 Savage – "Rich Flex"
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – "Scientists & Engineers"

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – "Barbie World"
Dua Lipa – "Dance the Night"
Ryan Gosling – "I'm Just Ken"
Rihanna – "Lift Me Up"
WINNER: Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For?"

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – "Not Strong Enough"
Foo Fighters – "Rescued"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl"
Queens of the Stone Age – "Emotion Sickness"
The Rolling Stones – "Angry"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin' In the Rain
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters, Brandy Clark – "Buried"
WINNER: Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters, Chris Stapleton – "White Horse"
John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters, Morgan Wallen – "Last Night"
Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters, Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters, Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – "I Remember Everything"

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – "ICU"
Halle – "Angel"
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – "Back to Love"
WINNER: SZA – "Snooze"
Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

