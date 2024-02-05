Ariana Grande Shares Touching Tribute to Victoria Monét After 2024 Grammys Win

Watch : Victoria Monét Reveals Her Daughter Hazel Is the Youngest Grammy Nominee Ever!

This friendship really is building up like Home Depot.

After Victoria Monét walked away from the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4 ceremony with three wins—including Best New Artist—her longtime friend Ariana Grande was quick to congratulate the "On My Mama" singer.

"My friend you deserve this one million times over," she wrote in a Feb. 4 message on her Instagram Story. "I am so deeply proud and happy for you there are no words. You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league."

And Ariana, who dueted with Victoria on 2019's "Monopoly" also toasted to the duo's friendship.

"We've talked about this happening since the day we met over many tour bus sleepovers," she continued. "It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happiness does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf--kin' moment!"