Ariana Grande Shares Touching Tribute to Victoria Monét After 2024 Grammys Win

This friendship really is building up like Home Depot.
After Victoria Monét walked away from the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4 ceremony with three wins—including Best New Artist—her longtime friend Ariana Grande was quick to congratulate the "On My Mama" singer.
"My friend you deserve this one million times over," she wrote in a Feb. 4 message on her Instagram Story. "I am so deeply proud and happy for you there are no words. You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league."
And Ariana, who dueted with Victoria on 2019's "Monopoly" also toasted to the duo's friendship.
"We've talked about this happening since the day we met over many tour bus sleepovers," she continued. "It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into others, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happiness does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf--kin' moment!"
Victoria, 34, and Ariana, 30, first met around 2011, when the Wicked star was still on Nickelodeon's Victorious, and the pair have continued to stay close. In fact, Victoria has cowritten several of Ariana's biggest hits including "7 rings," "thank u, next," and "34 + 35."
While Victoria also received the awards for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered, Non Classical Album at the 66th Grammys, she picked up her first ever nominations at the 2020 year ceremony for her work with Ariana for thank u, next, which she described to Billboard at the time as: "the closest I can get to writing for myself."
Throughout the last several years, the "yes, and?" singer has continued to speak highly of working with with her friend.
"It's so rare to meet people in the industry that haven't been tainted by it in some way or developed some kind of crazy ego," the 30-year-old told Billboard in 2019. "She is a timeless writer and vocalist and one of the nicest people I know and truly deserves the world. I'm so proud of the work we've done together and so excited to watch her grow as an artist."
Despite her big night, Victoria wasn't the only artist to walk away with huge wins. Read on for all winners of the 2024 Grammys.