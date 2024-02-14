Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and More Stars Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine's Day

Watch : Katy Perry Opens Up About Her "Balanced Life"

For stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Valentine's Day is an extra special celebration.

That's because the "Firework" singer and the Lord of the Rings actor—who started dating in 2016—got engaged on the holiday. In fact, Perry announced the relationship milestone while also debuting her gorgeous flower-shaped diamond ring on Instagram in Feb. 2019, writing, "full bloom."

"It was very sweet," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "We went to dinner and I thought we were gonna go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."

And although it was a heartwarming gesture, Orlando's plans didn't exactly go as he expected.

"We had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket," the American Idol judge explained, adding that Orlando wrote her a note to divert her attention while we got out the ring. "So I'm reading it but I'm hearing the champagne is broken. The bottle is everywhere and I'm still looking at the note. He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne."

Despite the hiccup, Katy noted that Orlando "did so well" and, of course, she said yes.

But the stars—who are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, 3, as well as his and ex Miranda Kerr's son Flynn, 13—aren't the only celeb couple celebrating an anniversary on Valentine's Day.