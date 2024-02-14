Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and More Stars Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine's Day

From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Valentine's Day engagement to Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault's 2009 wedding, see all the stars celebrating anniversaries on Feb. 14.

By Jess Cohen Feb 14, 2024 10:00 AMTags
Orlando BloomKaty PerryValentine's DayCouplesCelebrities
For stars like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Valentine's Day is an extra special celebration.

That's because the "Firework" singer and the Lord of the Rings actor—who started dating in 2016—got engaged on the holiday. In fact, Perry announced the relationship milestone while also debuting her gorgeous flower-shaped diamond ring on Instagram in Feb. 2019, writing, "full bloom."

"It was very sweet," Katy said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "We went to dinner and I thought we were gonna go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."

And although it was a heartwarming gesture, Orlando's plans didn't exactly go as he expected.

"We had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket," the American Idol judge explained, adding that Orlando wrote her a note to divert her attention while we got out the ring. "So I'm reading it but I'm hearing the champagne is broken. The bottle is everywhere and I'm still looking at the note. He's pulling out this box that's too big for his coat pocket. It rips his coat pocket, and his elbow goes into the champagne."

Despite the hiccup, Katy noted that Orlando "did so well" and, of course, she said yes.

But the stars—who are parents to daughter Daisy Dove, 3, as well as his and ex Miranda Kerr's son Flynn, 13—aren't the only celeb couple celebrating an anniversary on Valentine's Day.

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Indeed, many celeb couples have either gotten engaged or tied the knot on Feb. 14 over the years, including Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault, who said "I do" in a courthouse ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009, just over a year after the welcomed their daughter, Valentina.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

To see more celebs—like Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart—who have a special place in their hearts for Valentine's Day, keep reading...

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

In a marvelous occasion, the British actor married the theater director in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day 2015, his rep confirmed to E! News at the time, sharing, "It was a magical day."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Matthew Rutler & Christina Aguilera

The Grammy winner announced her engagement to the investor in 2014, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "He asked and I said……"

Instagram / Simone Biles

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

For this total win, the NFL star proposed to the Olympic gymnast on Valentine's Day 2022, announcing the relationship news on Instagram the following day.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

François-Henri Pinault & Salma Hayek

The Eternals actress and the Kering CEO tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony on Valentine's Day 2009 before enjoying a larger celebration in Italy two months later.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Harrison Ford & Calista Flockhart

Valentine's Day 2009 was also an extra special day for the Indiana Jones actor and the Ally McBeal actress, who got engaged on the holiday after seven years of dating.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

A celebration worthy of fireworks. The "Roar" singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor got engaged on Valentine's Day 2019.

Instagram

Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan

Twelve months after the Mötley Crüe drummer proposed to influencer, the couple officially said "I do" on Feb. 14, 2019.

