Céline Dion Makes Rare Public Appearance at 2024 Grammys Amid Health Battle

Céline Dion is coming back to the Grammys, and that's the way it is.
The "My Heart Will Go On" singer made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 4 amid her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. (See every star on the Grammys red carpet here.)
The pop star was spotted behind-the-scenes at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena with her stylist Law Roach, according to a video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) by The Hollywood Reporter.
In the clip, the Grammy winner stands by an elevator wrapped in a white shawl and blue jeans looking cool and casual with her signature blunt bob hairstyle.
Later in the night, Dion took the stage to present the award for Album of the Year (find out who won here) marking the 55-year-old's first public appearance in several months.
"Thank you all," she emotionally reacted to the crowd's standing ovation and applause. "I love you right back. When I say that I'm happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."
Dion's Grammys attendance comes just over one year after she shared she canceled her Courage World Tour because she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder, which can cause painful muscle spasms and stiffness.
In fact, Dion will give fans an extremely personal look at her health struggles in her upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion.
"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me," the singer revealed last month, "the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans," Dion continued in a preview of the doc. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."
Keep reading to see every star on the Grammys red carpet below.