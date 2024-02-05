Jay-Z Calls Out Grammy Awards for Snubbing Beyoncé

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Jay-Z's got 99 problems with the Grammys and Beyoncé's track record is one.

While accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Feb. 4, Jay called out the Recording Academy for failing to properly recognize his wife's career. (See all the winners here.)

"We want y'all to get it right—at least get it close to right," the rapper, 54, said of the show's history of snubs. "Obviously it's subjective, because it's music and it's opinion-based. But some things, you know, I don't want to embarrass this young lady—but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year."

Although Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins of all time last year—with 32 trophies in total—the Renaissance artist has yet to win Album of the Year. She was nominated for the coveted prize in 2010 for I Am... Sasha Fierce, 2011 for Lady Gaga's The Fame Monster as a featured artist, 2015 for Beyoncé, 2017 for Lemonade and 2023 for Renaissance. Bey and Jay are also tied for the record of most Grammy nominations, with 88 each.