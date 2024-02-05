Bijou Phillips Gives Rare Life Update Amid Danny Masterson Divorce

Watch : Bijou Phillips Files For Divorce From Danny Masterson

Bijou Phillips is starting a new chapter.

The Almost Famous actress made a rare public appearance at a 2024 Grammys viewing party Feb. 4, where she shared an update on her life since filing for divorce from husband Danny Masterson in September after he was convicted of rape,

"I'm doing good," she told E! News at a Janie's Fund charity event, noting that she and Masterson's 9-year-old daughter Fianna Francis Masterson are a "great little team."

As Phillips, 43, puts her focus on their daughter, Masterson remains behind bars.

Back in May, the That '70s Show alum—who was arrested on three charges of forcible rape in 2020—was found guilty of raping two women between 2001 and 2003 at his Los Angeles home. According to the Associated Press, the jury was unable to reach a verdict on a third count alleging he raped a former girlfriend.

Four months later, on Sept. 7, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge sentenced the 47-year-old to 30 years to life in prison.