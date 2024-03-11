Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Confirm Romance With Vanity Fair Oscar Party Date

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom hit a relationship milestone on Oscar night.
As Academy Awards attendees descended upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Leftovers alum and the Gilded Age actress stepped out across town at Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party in Beverly Hills on March 10. Arriving at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the two were all smiles as they kept close and posed for photos. (See every star on the Oscars 2024 red carpet here.)
For their glamorous date night, Justin opted for a black suit with satin lapels with a matching shirt and tie underneath his jacket. Meanwhile, Nicole coordinated with him in a black, off-the-shoulder gown that featured a high slit.
The outing comes six months after Justin and Nicole sparked romance rumors with a PDA-packed dinner in New York City. In August, the pair were spotted kissing while dining together at Manhattan's Altro Paradiso restaurant.
Justin did not publicly address their relationship status at the time. However, the Wanderlust actor—who was married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2017—has been open about why he's choosing to keep his love life out of the spotlight.
"Having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in a public relationship," he told Esquire in May. "Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So it's a classic no-comment situation for me."
He's also approaching his divorce from Jennifer the same way. As Justin explained, "There's something to, once you're out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen—I don't talk about Jen."
He added, "People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance."
To see Justin and Nicole—as well as more stars—at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, keep reading.