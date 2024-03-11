Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom Confirm Romance With Vanity Fair Oscar Party Date

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom hit a relationship milestone on Oscar night.

As Academy Awards attendees descended upon the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, the Leftovers alum and the Gilded Age actress stepped out across town at Vanity Fair's annual Oscar party in Beverly Hills on March 10. Arriving at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the two were all smiles as they kept close and posed for photos. (See every star on the Oscars 2024 red carpet here.)

For their glamorous date night, Justin opted for a black suit with satin lapels with a matching shirt and tie underneath his jacket. Meanwhile, Nicole coordinated with him in a black, off-the-shoulder gown that featured a high slit.

The outing comes six months after Justin and Nicole sparked romance rumors with a PDA-packed dinner in New York City. In August, the pair were spotted kissing while dining together at Manhattan's Altro Paradiso restaurant.