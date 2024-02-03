General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

Tyler Christopher’s autopsy report shed more light on his cause of death, citing positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 03, 2024 1:24 AMTags
Celebrities
Watch: Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Officials have shed further light on Tyler Christopher's tragic death.

The General Hospital alum died on Oct. 31 at age 50 from positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

His cause of death was broken down in an autopsy report, obtained by E! News, which noted that Tyler was last seen on Oct. 30 "heavily intoxicated." When a friend went to check up on him the following day, the soap opera star was found unresponsive by his bed in a "position that would compromise his breathing," per the report.

Upon an autopsy, a forensic pathologist discovered hardening in Tyler's coronary arteries and fatty change of the liver. The findings were listed as effects of "natural disease" in the report, while a toxicology test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.327 percent with no drugs or medications detected in his system.

The report stated that Tyler's manner of death was an accident "based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

Prior to officials determining Tyler's cause of death, his former General Hospital costar Maurice Benard said the actor died from heart-related issues.

"Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," he wrote in an Oct. 31 Instagram post. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

2

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

3

Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

Calling the actor a "sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Maurice continued, "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."

From 1996 to 2016, Tyler starred on General Hospital as Nikolas Cassadine, a role that won him a Daytime Emmy. In addition to his work on the ABC series, he portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019.

Tyler is survived by his and ex Brienne Pedigo's kids: son Greysun, 14, and daughter Boheme, 8.

Keep reading to see his life in photos:

Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

2002

Tyler Christopher with actress and then-wife Eva Longoria at the Daytime Emmy Awards in New York City.

Arun Nevader/WireImage

2003

The couple attended the Rose Education Foundation gala.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

2007

The actor and Brienne Pedigo stepped out at the The Hills CD release party in West Hollywood, Calif., before tying the knot the following year.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DATG

2010

He starred as Nikolas Cassadine in General Hospital from 1996 to 2016.

Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

2010

He's seen in an emotional scene with Rebecca Herbst.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

2016

He earned a Daytime Emmy Award for General Hospital.

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

2018

He looked sharp at the NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour.

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2018

Deidre Hall and Christopher posed for a Days of Our Lives photo shoot.

Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

2018

Christopher's official portrait.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Olivia Culpo Denies Fiancé’s Mom's Claim Can’t Afford Super Bowl Suite

2

Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

3

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

4
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

5

Step Inside Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s Winning Family Home