General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

Officials have shed further light on Tyler Christopher's tragic death.
The General Hospital alum died on Oct. 31 at age 50 from positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.
His cause of death was broken down in an autopsy report, obtained by E! News, which noted that Tyler was last seen on Oct. 30 "heavily intoxicated." When a friend went to check up on him the following day, the soap opera star was found unresponsive by his bed in a "position that would compromise his breathing," per the report.
Upon an autopsy, a forensic pathologist discovered hardening in Tyler's coronary arteries and fatty change of the liver. The findings were listed as effects of "natural disease" in the report, while a toxicology test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.327 percent with no drugs or medications detected in his system.
The report stated that Tyler's manner of death was an accident "based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death."
Prior to officials determining Tyler's cause of death, his former General Hospital costar Maurice Benard said the actor died from heart-related issues.
"Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment," he wrote in an Oct. 31 Instagram post. "Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."
Calling the actor a "sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Maurice continued, "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."
From 1996 to 2016, Tyler starred on General Hospital as Nikolas Cassadine, a role that won him a Daytime Emmy. In addition to his work on the ABC series, he portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives from 2001 to 2019.
Tyler is survived by his and ex Brienne Pedigo's kids: son Greysun, 14, and daughter Boheme, 8.
