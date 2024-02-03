General Hospital Star Tyler Christopher's Autopsy Report Reveals New Details on Cause of Death

Watch : Soap Star Tyler Christopher Dead at 50

Officials have shed further light on Tyler Christopher's tragic death.

The General Hospital alum died on Oct. 31 at age 50 from positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication, with a contributing factor of coronary artery atherosclerosis, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

His cause of death was broken down in an autopsy report, obtained by E! News, which noted that Tyler was last seen on Oct. 30 "heavily intoxicated." When a friend went to check up on him the following day, the soap opera star was found unresponsive by his bed in a "position that would compromise his breathing," per the report.

Upon an autopsy, a forensic pathologist discovered hardening in Tyler's coronary arteries and fatty change of the liver. The findings were listed as effects of "natural disease" in the report, while a toxicology test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.327 percent with no drugs or medications detected in his system.

The report stated that Tyler's manner of death was an accident "based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances surrounding the death."