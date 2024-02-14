Tom Ford's Viral Vanilla Sex Perfume Is Anything But, Well, You Know

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

For the first time ever, vanilla might be NSFW.

Oftentimes, the classic gourmand scent is associated with being a boring choice. After all, that's why the phrase "plain vanilla" is usually reserved for people who are deemed basic AF.

But Tom Ford just changed the narrative.

The legendary designer recently released the provocative-sounding fragrance, Vanilla Sex ($395 for 50 ml). And it's no surprise the cheeky fragrance has taken over TikTok with a plethora of influencers clamoring to smell it in stores and take it on a joy ride.

"It's very sexy, it's very good," TikToker Caroline Stern explained in her Dec. 14 review. "I think this is going to be a real compliment getter."

With a climactic first impression like that, we couldn't help but wonder if Vanilla Sex lived up to its name. Would it blend sugar and spice or be deliciously sweet and mimic an aphrodisiac like chocolate?

Don't worry, we won't keep teasing you. Below, read our honest review.