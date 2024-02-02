You Won't Believe What Austin Butler Said About Not Having Eyebrows in Dune 2

Watch : Austin Butler Admits What He Did To Remove His Elvis Accent

Austin Butler couldn't help but falling in love with his no-brow look.

The Elvis actor recently shared insight into his epic transformation for Dune: Part Two, in which he looks unrecognizable without eyebrows and a completely bald head to play villain Feyd-Rautha—the heir of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).

"It was so liberating not having eyebrows," Austin admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Feb. 1, adding, "You don't realize how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined."

And contrary to popular belief, Austin revealed he didn't shave his eyebrows for the Dune the role.

"I was going to a job right after," he explained, "and this director named Jeff Nichols said, 'They can afford to make you bald cap but we can't really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?' So that's what I did."