You Won't Believe What Austin Butler Said About Not Having Eyebrows in Dune 2

Austin Butler couldn't help but falling in love with his no-brow look.
The Elvis actor recently shared insight into his epic transformation for Dune: Part Two, in which he looks unrecognizable without eyebrows and a completely bald head to play villain Feyd-Rautha—the heir of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).
"It was so liberating not having eyebrows," Austin admitted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Feb. 1, adding, "You don't realize how much they weigh you down. I was just streamlined."
And contrary to popular belief, Austin revealed he didn't shave his eyebrows for the Dune the role.
"I was going to a job right after," he explained, "and this director named Jeff Nichols said, 'They can afford to make you bald cap but we can't really make you hair. So, can you just get a bald cap?' So that's what I did."
Austin noted Dune's hair and makeup team sculpted a special bald cap to conceal his eyebrows. But there was a trade-off for not actually shedding his locks.
"It was three hours a day," he revealed of the time it took to get him ready, "and that was when they brought it down."
"So, what you're saying is you made a sacrifice for this film," host Jimmy Kimmel said, "and it would be nice if people went and saw it."
As Austin put it, "That's exactly right."
Luckily for the Oscar nominee, getting out of his Dune character has been a smoother transition than when he portrayed Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic.
"I had a dialect coach just to help me not sound like Elvis," Austin admitted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Jan. 24. "It was a whole thing."
In fact, the Golden Globe winner revealed he did more than sound like the late music legend and chose to practice method acting.
"I was just trying to remember who I was," Austin explained. "I was trying to remember what I liked to do. All I thought about was Elvis for three years."
