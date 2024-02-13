Exclusive

The Relatable Lesson Tay and Taylor Lautner Learned In Their First Year of Marriage

Tay and Taylor Lautner recently celebrated their first year of marriage, which taught the couple a lot about sharing. Allow them to explain and find out how their collab with Subway comes into play.

Watch: Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Talk Working With Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner found his perfect sidekick in Tay Lautner.

The Twilight alum and his The Squeeze podcast cohost celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November with adoring social media tributes. And as they recently told E! News, their first 365 days of marriage featured a lot of life lessons, including one that many couples can relate to.

"The biggest thing is sharing," Taylor said in a joint interview with Tay, adding specifically, "sharing food."

"She's the person that you'll be like, 'Do you want one? Do you wanna order your own?'" he explained. "And she's always like, 'No I'll just take a bite or two from yours.' And then she ends up having half."

Which Tay totally owns, though she does have another go-to move. "Or I do order my own thing but it's different," she noted, "and then I just end up wanting yours."

Fortunately for many couples this Valentine's Day season, Subway is offering a helping hand with their new menu items, which include footlong chocolate chip cookies, Auntie Anne's pretzels and Cinnabon churros.

"What's great for us is, we got enough to share," Taylor said of the company's additions. "I can have my whole chunk, Tay can have hers and we've got extra left over for the friends."

MOVI Inc.

Before Tay and Taylor get to those delicious desserts this Feb. 14, they're planning a homecooked meal.

"We're both homebodies and Taylor is an insane cook," Tay told E!. "So I feel like we'll probably watch a movie and eat some food."

Instagram

Taylor also signed off on the date night details.

"A homecooked meal, throwing on Netflix or something, watching a movie, taking the dogs for a walk is our type of night any night," he added. "So that sounds like a good go-to for Valentine's Day."

Ahead of their celebration, keep reading to revisit Tay and Taylor's road to marriage...

Instagram
October 2018

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome first went Instagram official with their relationship on Halloween, with the Twilight star sharing a photo of the couple in costume as members of the Tune Squad from Space Jam.

Taylor met the registered nurse through his sister Makena Lautner Moore, who called him and said, "'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl,'" the Scream Queens alum recalled to People. "And the rest is history."

And during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Taylor went into further detail about the role his sibling played in setting the lovebirds up.

"I love game nights," Taylor explained. "She's like, 'Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I'll bring Tay. She'll just be one of them, and you guys can just meet.' We hit it off."

 

Instagram
November 2021

The Valentine's Day actor shared the happy news that the couple was engaged on Instagram, writing in his caption, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Along with his announcement, Taylor shared behind-the-scenes photos of the moment he proposed. In one image, Tay looked emotional with her hands placed over her mouth while Taylor was down on one knee. The other picture captured an intimate moment between the two, which showed Tay wrapping her hands around Taylor's face.

"My absolute best friend," Tay wrote on her Instagram. "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

During his interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show the following year, Taylor confirmed that his fiancée would be taking his last name. "We already share one name," he told Kelly Clarkson. "We're literally going to be the same person."

Instagram
July 2022

Taking part in the social media challenge "show your childhood crush and the person you ended up with," Tay made a loca confession about her Twilight allegiance in the infamous Edward vs. Jacob debate.

Her Instagram clip showed two snaps of Robert Pattinson as the brooding Cullen vampire before changing to a photo of Taylor as his werewolf character. Tay's caption read, "I think it's time to come clean." Taylor commented, "'Bout time I won something."

Alas, Tay has yet to meet Rob, even though Taylor revealed to E! News that she once had the chance to when she sat next to him on a transatlantic flight but "didn't say hi."

"She was visiting me on the set of a TV show I did called Cuckoo in London," Taylor recalled. "When she got to me, she was like, 'You'll never guess who I was sitting next to on the plane.'" Tay didn't end up approaching The Batman star, though Taylor said he "would've loved" the serendipitous encounter.

For her part, Tay explained E! News that she didn't talk to Rob because it would've sounded "so weird" to introduce herself as "Taylor's girlfriend that no one knows yet." 

Instagram
October 2022

Ahead of their nuptials, Taylor enjoyed a bachelor party in Miami, Fla., with guests including former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer.

The festivities included jet skiing, dining at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse Gekko and sitting court side at a Miami Heat basketball game—which added up to "the most incredible weekend I could have imagined," Taylor wrote in an Oct. 25 Instagram Story.

Earlier that month, Tay had her own time to shine courtesy of a floral-themed bridal shower. In an Instagram post, Tay shared several photos from the special day with the sweet caption, "I can't wait to marry you @taylorlautner"

The snaps caught the attention of her then-husband-to-be who left cheeky comment, "911: what is your emergency Me: my fiancé just posted [fire emoji] pics."

BACKGRID
November 2022

Exactly one day after their engagemet anniversary, the Taylors officially tied the knot under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, Calif. Tay wore a white, caped embellished, tulle bridal gown with floral accents and a cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a classic black tux.

"I felt like I was in a fairytale," Tay told Vogue of their wedding day. "Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything."

She continued, "As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe we are actually doing this!' We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect."

Taylor Lautner
November 2022

The newlyweds jetted off for a Mexican honeymoon after their Nov. 11 wedding, enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Riviera Nayari.

Taylor and Tay shared three photos from their romantic getaway with E! News, including a picture of the couple's sunset dinner on the beach and a shot of a shirtless Taylor drinking out of a coconut.

Instagram/Tay Dome
January 2023

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary on Jan. 23, and Tay commemorated the occasion with an Instagram tribute to her "favorite human," using a picture of her husband lifting her in the air.

"I feel like this photo is a visual of how taylor makes me feel," Tay wrote. "He supports me to be free and live out my wildest dreams while loving me so so well. Beyond thankful for you."

Taylor commented on the post, "I love you so much angel."

Instagram
February 2023

In addition to husband and wife, Taylor and Tay also took on the title of podcast co-hosts when they launched The Squeeze on Feb. 1.

"When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them?" the show's description reads. "We talk about it—'it' being our mental health and well being."

In addition to discussing their own personal struggles and journeys, the couple will welcome celebrity and expert guests to engage in conversations surrounding mental wellness.

"At the end of the day, we're all pretty similar; even those living in the lime-est of lights can be weighed down by sour lemons," The Squeeze's official site explains. "In addition to sharing coping strategies and stories, we hope that above all, this podcast offers the comfort of knowing you are not alone."

Instagram
March 2023

In celebration of Tay's birthday, the couple got matching tattoos that honored their wedding date.

