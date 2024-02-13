The Relatable Lesson Tay and Taylor Lautner Learned In Their First Year of Marriage

Taylor Lautner found his perfect sidekick in Tay Lautner.
The Twilight alum and his The Squeeze podcast cohost celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November with adoring social media tributes. And as they recently told E! News, their first 365 days of marriage featured a lot of life lessons, including one that many couples can relate to.
"The biggest thing is sharing," Taylor said in a joint interview with Tay, adding specifically, "sharing food."
"She's the person that you'll be like, 'Do you want one? Do you wanna order your own?'" he explained. "And she's always like, 'No I'll just take a bite or two from yours.' And then she ends up having half."
Which Tay totally owns, though she does have another go-to move. "Or I do order my own thing but it's different," she noted, "and then I just end up wanting yours."
Fortunately for many couples this Valentine's Day season, Subway is offering a helping hand with their new menu items, which include footlong chocolate chip cookies, Auntie Anne's pretzels and Cinnabon churros.
"What's great for us is, we got enough to share," Taylor said of the company's additions. "I can have my whole chunk, Tay can have hers and we've got extra left over for the friends."
Before Tay and Taylor get to those delicious desserts this Feb. 14, they're planning a homecooked meal.
"We're both homebodies and Taylor is an insane cook," Tay told E!. "So I feel like we'll probably watch a movie and eat some food."
Taylor also signed off on the date night details.
"A homecooked meal, throwing on Netflix or something, watching a movie, taking the dogs for a walk is our type of night any night," he added. "So that sounds like a good go-to for Valentine's Day."
Ahead of their celebration, keep reading to revisit Tay and Taylor's road to marriage...