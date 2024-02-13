The Relatable Lesson Tay and Taylor Lautner Learned In Their First Year of Marriage

Watch : Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Talk Working With Taylor Swift

Taylor Lautner found his perfect sidekick in Tay Lautner.

The Twilight alum and his The Squeeze podcast cohost celebrated their first wedding anniversary in November with adoring social media tributes. And as they recently told E! News, their first 365 days of marriage featured a lot of life lessons, including one that many couples can relate to.

"The biggest thing is sharing," Taylor said in a joint interview with Tay, adding specifically, "sharing food."

"She's the person that you'll be like, 'Do you want one? Do you wanna order your own?'" he explained. "And she's always like, 'No I'll just take a bite or two from yours.' And then she ends up having half."

Which Tay totally owns, though she does have another go-to move. "Or I do order my own thing but it's different," she noted, "and then I just end up wanting yours."

