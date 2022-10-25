Taylor Lautner Celebrates Bachelor Party Ahead of Tay Dome Wedding

Watch : Taylor Lautner's Soon-To-Be Wife Will Also Be Named Taylor Lautner

Shark boy sunk his teeth into quite the bachelor's weekend.

Before he ties the knot with Tay Dome, Taylor Lautner recently celebrated his bachelor party with a stay in Miami Fla., as seen in his Oct. 24 Instagram Stories. Those in attendance for the celebration included former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer.

As for what they got up to, loca? Well, the gathering in South Florida featured some time spent on jet skis, dining at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse Gekko and sitting court side at a Miami Heat basketball game—which, according to Jason's Oct. 25 Instagram Story, was the "perfect end to the bachelor weekend."

Talk about a slam-dunk itinerary. And Jason wasn't the only one who was pleased with how the weekend went. Taylor posted a little appreciation for the entertainment journalist alongside a snap of themselves standing in the water next to their jet skis.

"Thank you for planning the most incredible weekend I could have imagined @thejasonkennedy," Taylor wrote in his Oct. 25 Story. "Love you so much."