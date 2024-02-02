Jeremy Renner Shares Why He’s “Not Afraid” of Death After Scary Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is looking at death a little differently these days.
Over a year after his snowplow accident, the Hawkeye star revealed how his medical emergency shifted his beliefs.
"I was never afraid, mind you, of death prior," Jeremy explained on This Life of Mine With James Corden Feb. 1, per Entertainment Tonight. "Now, I'm really not afraid of it. Now, I'm double downing. Now, I'm kind of excited for it."
"To be honest, it's what life really is," he continued. "This rock that we're spinning on and this body and this language that we're speaking and all these feelings and emotions and conflict is all horses--t. It's meaningless in the scheme of things."
In January 2023, Jeremy was hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a snow plow in Nevada. The accident left the Hurt Locker alum with eight broken ribs, a broken right knee, ankle, left leg, tibia, left ankle and right shoulder. He also suffered a collapsed lung, punctured liver, broken jaw and issues with his eye.
"I wasn't going to come back from death," he added, "which I thought was glorious, by the way."
And when reflecting on that time, the Wild River actor noted his peaceful experience amid his brush with death.
"You kind of fade," he reflected. "I don't know if it's fading into consciousness or just fading out of like heart stoppage. All life was grand. All life just got better. It's an energetic thing. There's no time, place or space, or color or anything. It's just a known peace."
Jeremy has been on the mend since the incident but knows it's a long road to recovery.
"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan. 14th," Renner wrote in a November Instagram post. "Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on."
But the thing that the Oscar nominee said helped him the most?
"My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional…" he continued. "I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium."