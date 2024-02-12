Exclusive

Why Taylor Lautner Still Has Love for Valentine's Day 14 Years Later

Taylor Lautner, who portrayed Willy in 2010's Valentine's Day, recalled working on the star-studded film during an interview with E! News. Plus, he detailed his and wife Tay's Subway collab.

Watch: Taylor Lautner & Wife Tay Talk Working With Taylor Swift

Valentine's Day is definitely one holiday Taylor Lautner will never forget.

That's because the actor—who will, of course, celebrate Feb. 14 with his wife Tay Lautner—was also in the star-studded movie based on the romantic occasion.

"Honestly, just being able to work with that entire cast was insane," Taylor, who portrayed Willy in 2010's Valentine's Day, told E! News in a joint interview with Tay. "I look back and I forget everybody that was in that movie. The list goes on and on."

Indeed, the film had a jaw-dropping lineup of A-listers, including Julia RobertsAnne Hathaway and Taylor Swift.

"It's one of the most impressive casts I think in any movie ever," the 32-year-old said. "So it was just an honor to be included with many of those other actors."

And if he happens to stumble upon the film this month, he wouldn't mind giving it a re-watch.

"That's a movie that's just always on TV," he noted. "It really, it sticks around. It's hard to avoid it but it's a goodie. I'm pretty proud of that one."

After all, the film does fit in nicely with his and Tay's Valentine's Day plans.

"We're both homebodies and Taylor is an insane cook," Tay, who tied the knot with the Twilight alum in 2022, told E!. "So I feel like we'll probably watch a movie and eat some food."

Taylor agreed. "A homecooked meal, throwing on Netflix or something, watching a movie, taking a dogs for a walk is our type of night any night," he said. "So that sounds like a good go-to for Valentine's Day."

Another go-to eat for the couple? The items on Subway's new Sidekicks menu.

In fact, as Tay noted, "We definitely consider ourselves the perfect sidekick duo...same name and everything. So it really just felt like the perfect partnership."

Taylor also shared that he and Tay are lifelong Subway fans, making the Sidekicks—actual foot-long versions of chocolate chip cookies, Auntie Anne's pretzel and Cinnabon churros—a sweet addition to their fave sandwiches.

"The fact that we get a little exclusive," he told E!, "is super super exciting."

To revisit Taylor and Tay's road to marriage, keep reading...

October 2018

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome first went Instagram official with their relationship on Halloween, with the Twilight star sharing a photo of the couple in costume as members of the Tune Squad from Space Jam.

Taylor met the registered nurse through his sister Makena Lautner Moore, who called him and said, "'Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl,'" the Scream Queens alum recalled to People. "And the rest is history."

And during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, Taylor went into further detail about the role his sibling played in setting the lovebirds up.

"I love game nights," Taylor explained. "She's like, 'Throw a game night, invite me and some of my friends over, and I'll bring Tay. She'll just be one of them, and you guys can just meet.' We hit it off."

 

November 2021

The Valentine's Day actor shared the happy news that the couple was engaged on Instagram, writing in his caption, "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Along with his announcement, Taylor shared behind-the-scenes photos of the moment he proposed. In one image, Tay looked emotional with her hands placed over her mouth while Taylor was down on one knee. The other picture captured an intimate moment between the two, which showed Tay wrapping her hands around Taylor's face.

"My absolute best friend," Tay wrote on her Instagram. "I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

During his interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show the following year, Taylor confirmed that his fiancée would be taking his last name. "We already share one name," he told Kelly Clarkson. "We're literally going to be the same person."

July 2022

Taking part in the social media challenge "show your childhood crush and the person you ended up with," Tay made a loca confession about her Twilight allegiance in the infamous Edward vs. Jacob debate.

Her Instagram clip showed two snaps of Robert Pattinson as the brooding Cullen vampire before changing to a photo of Taylor as his werewolf character. Tay's caption read, "I think it's time to come clean." Taylor commented, "'Bout time I won something."

Alas, Tay has yet to meet Rob, even though Taylor revealed to E! News that she once had the chance to when she sat next to him on a transatlantic flight but "didn't say hi."

"She was visiting me on the set of a TV show I did called Cuckoo in London," Taylor recalled. "When she got to me, she was like, 'You'll never guess who I was sitting next to on the plane.'" Tay didn't end up approaching The Batman star, though Taylor said he "would've loved" the serendipitous encounter.

For her part, Tay explained E! News that she didn't talk to Rob because it would've sounded "so weird" to introduce herself as "Taylor's girlfriend that no one knows yet." 

October 2022

Ahead of their nuptials, Taylor enjoyed a bachelor party in Miami, Fla., with guests including former E! host Jason Kennedy and Spritz Society founder Ben Soffer.

The festivities included jet skiing, dining at the Japanese-inspired steakhouse Gekko and sitting court side at a Miami Heat basketball game—which added up to "the most incredible weekend I could have imagined," Taylor wrote in an Oct. 25 Instagram Story.

Earlier that month, Tay had her own time to shine courtesy of a floral-themed bridal shower. In an Instagram post, Tay shared several photos from the special day with the sweet caption, "I can't wait to marry you @taylorlautner"

The snaps caught the attention of her then-husband-to-be who left cheeky comment, "911: what is your emergency Me: my fiancé just posted [fire emoji] pics."

November 2022

Exactly one day after their engagemet anniversary, the Taylors officially tied the knot under a canopy at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, Calif. Tay wore a white, caped embellished, tulle bridal gown with floral accents and a cathedral-length veil, while the groom sported a classic black tux.

"I felt like I was in a fairytale," Tay told Vogue of their wedding day. "Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything."

She continued, "As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe we are actually doing this!' We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect."

November 2022

The newlyweds jetted off for a Mexican honeymoon after their Nov. 11 wedding, enjoying a luxurious tropical honeymoon at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Riviera Nayari.

Taylor and Tay shared three photos from their romantic getaway with E! News, including a picture of the couple's sunset dinner on the beach and a shot of a shirtless Taylor drinking out of a coconut.

January 2023

The couple celebrated their five-year anniversary on Jan. 23, and Tay commemorated the occasion with an Instagram tribute to her "favorite human," using a picture of her husband lifting her in the air.

"I feel like this photo is a visual of how taylor makes me feel," Tay wrote. "He supports me to be free and live out my wildest dreams while loving me so so well. Beyond thankful for you."

Taylor commented on the post, "I love you so much angel."

February 2023

In addition to husband and wife, Taylor and Tay also took on the title of podcast co-hosts when they launched The Squeeze on Feb. 1.

"When life gives you lemons, what do you do with them?" the show's description reads. "We talk about it—'it' being our mental health and well being."

In addition to discussing their own personal struggles and journeys, the couple will welcome celebrity and expert guests to engage in conversations surrounding mental wellness.

"At the end of the day, we're all pretty similar; even those living in the lime-est of lights can be weighed down by sour lemons," The Squeeze's official site explains. "In addition to sharing coping strategies and stories, we hope that above all, this podcast offers the comfort of knowing you are not alone."

March 2023

In celebration of Tay's birthday, the couple got matching tattoos that honored their wedding date.

