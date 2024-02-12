Why Taylor Lautner Still Has Love for Valentine's Day 14 Years Later

Valentine's Day is definitely one holiday Taylor Lautner will never forget.
That's because the actor—who will, of course, celebrate Feb. 14 with his wife Tay Lautner—was also in the star-studded movie based on the romantic occasion.
"Honestly, just being able to work with that entire cast was insane," Taylor, who portrayed Willy in 2010's Valentine's Day, told E! News in a joint interview with Tay. "I look back and I forget everybody that was in that movie. The list goes on and on."
Indeed, the film had a jaw-dropping lineup of A-listers, including Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway and Taylor Swift.
"It's one of the most impressive casts I think in any movie ever," the 32-year-old said. "So it was just an honor to be included with many of those other actors."
And if he happens to stumble upon the film this month, he wouldn't mind giving it a re-watch.
"That's a movie that's just always on TV," he noted. "It really, it sticks around. It's hard to avoid it but it's a goodie. I'm pretty proud of that one."
After all, the film does fit in nicely with his and Tay's Valentine's Day plans.
"We're both homebodies and Taylor is an insane cook," Tay, who tied the knot with the Twilight alum in 2022, told E!. "So I feel like we'll probably watch a movie and eat some food."
Taylor agreed. "A homecooked meal, throwing on Netflix or something, watching a movie, taking a dogs for a walk is our type of night any night," he said. "So that sounds like a good go-to for Valentine's Day."
Another go-to eat for the couple? The items on Subway's new Sidekicks menu.
In fact, as Tay noted, "We definitely consider ourselves the perfect sidekick duo...same name and everything. So it really just felt like the perfect partnership."
Taylor also shared that he and Tay are lifelong Subway fans, making the Sidekicks—actual foot-long versions of chocolate chip cookies, Auntie Anne's pretzel and Cinnabon churros—a sweet addition to their fave sandwiches.
"The fact that we get a little exclusive," he told E!, "is super super exciting."
