Huddle Up to See Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Cute Couple Photos

Watch : Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are a match straight out of a championship playbook.

In fact, the model and San Francisco 49ers running back are taking their love to the 2024 Super Bowl, with Christian's team taking on the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 11.

As for where Olivia will be come game day, she'll be cheering Christian on alongside his mom Lisa McCaffrey at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After all, the former Miss Universe, 31, has spent many Sundays supporting on the NFL star, 27, from the stands, noting on Instagram Jan. 28, after the 49ers secured their spot in the Super Bowl, "Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world."

Olivia—who got engaged to Christian in April—has spent the last four years making it clear she's his number one fan.

The Culpo Sisters star was ever the supportive partner when Christian was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. "So many emotions right now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding, "Ready for anything w you."