Huddle Up to See Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Cute Couple Photos

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are a match straight out of a championship playbook.
In fact, the model and San Francisco 49ers running back are taking their love to the 2024 Super Bowl, with Christian's team taking on the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 11.
As for where Olivia will be come game day, she'll be cheering Christian on alongside his mom Lisa McCaffrey at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After all, the former Miss Universe, 31, has spent many Sundays supporting on the NFL star, 27, from the stands, noting on Instagram Jan. 28, after the 49ers secured their spot in the Super Bowl, "Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world."
Olivia—who got engaged to Christian in April—has spent the last four years making it clear she's his number one fan.
The Culpo Sisters star was ever the supportive partner when Christian was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. "So many emotions right now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding, "Ready for anything w you."
But she's made it clear that support goes both ways, telling E! News in Feb. 2023, "Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person. And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance."
"We both do lead such busy lives," she continued. "But our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."
Amid their busy schedules, the duo are also hard at work tackling the wedding planning process.
"It's going really well!" Olivia told E! News in August. "I'm trying to just keep a really level head about it. I'm trying to remember…yes it's going to be an event, it's going to be really over the top or whatever, but it's also about getting married and love."
"I'm trying to bring it back down to earth a little bit," she added, "because I feel like it is really easy to make everything into such a big deal and lose sight of the actual importance of this and the sacred part of it all, as opposed to the showy part of it. So I'm trying to keep myself grounded in that way."
But before that big day, Christian and the 49ers will play in football's biggest game. Keep reading for more adorable moments from Olivia and Christian before his team on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl.