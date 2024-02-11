Huddle Up to See Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Cute Couple Photos

Before Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl, revisit his sweet love story with fiancée Olivia Culpo.

Watch: Olivia Culpo Surprises Fiancé's Mom After She Says She Can’t Afford a Super Bowl Suite

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are a match straight out of a championship playbook.

In fact, the model and San Francisco 49ers running back are taking their love to the 2024 Super Bowl, with Christian's team taking on the Kansas City Chiefs Feb. 11.

As for where Olivia will be come game day, she'll be cheering Christian on alongside his mom Lisa McCaffrey at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After all, the former Miss Universe, 31, has spent many Sundays supporting on the NFL star, 27, from the stands, noting on Instagram Jan. 28, after the 49ers secured their spot in the Super Bowl, "Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world."

Olivia—who got engaged to Christian in April—has spent the last four years making it clear she's his number one fan.

The Culpo Sisters star was ever the supportive partner when Christian was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. "So many emotions right now," she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, adding, "Ready for anything w you."

photos
But she's made it clear that support goes both ways, telling E! News in Feb. 2023, "Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person. And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance."

"We both do lead such busy lives," she continued. "But our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Amid their busy schedules, the duo are also hard at work tackling the wedding planning process. 

"It's going really well!" Olivia told E! News in August. "I'm trying to just keep a really level head about it. I'm trying to remember…yes it's going to be an event, it's going to be really over the top or whatever, but it's also about getting married and love."

"I'm trying to bring it back down to earth a little bit," she added, "because I feel like it is really easy to make everything into such a big deal and lose sight of the actual importance of this and the sacred part of it all, as opposed to the showy part of it. So I'm trying to keep myself grounded in that way."

But before that big day, Christian and the 49ers will play in football's biggest game. Keep reading for more adorable moments from Olivia and Christian before his team on the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

