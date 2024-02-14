You'll Go Wild Over Blake Lively's Giraffe Print Outfit at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

Watch : Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her 2024 Super Bowl Outing

Spotted: Blake Lively looking fierce in animal print.

The Gossip Girl alum made fans roar with delight when she attended Michael Kors' fall/winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week. For Feb. 13 event, Blake turned heads in a dark brown giraffe-printed coat and matching miniskirt.

She paired the bold two-piece with a chocolate-colored ribbed shirt, brown knee-high boots, sheer brown tights and a coordinating handbag. Blake tied her look together with her signature blowout waves and statement earrings.

The 36-year-old's wild getup is a clear departure from her sporty 2024 Super Bowl style.

For the Feb. 11 NFL game, where she attended with BFF Taylor Swift, Blake wore a red Balenciaga tracksuit with a white cropped top and layers of necklaces and bracelets from Tiffany & Co. She also swapped out her soft waves for larger-than-life curls.

But of course, fans wouldn't have expected anything less than fabulous from Blake during NYFW, who always makes a style statement at Michael's shows.