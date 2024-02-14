You'll Go Wild Over Blake Lively's Giraffe Print Outfit at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

Spotted: Blake Lively looking fierce in animal print.
The Gossip Girl alum made fans roar with delight when she attended Michael Kors' fall/winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week. For Feb. 13 event, Blake turned heads in a dark brown giraffe-printed coat and matching miniskirt.
She paired the bold two-piece with a chocolate-colored ribbed shirt, brown knee-high boots, sheer brown tights and a coordinating handbag. Blake tied her look together with her signature blowout waves and statement earrings.
The 36-year-old's wild getup is a clear departure from her sporty 2024 Super Bowl style.
For the Feb. 11 NFL game, where she attended with BFF Taylor Swift, Blake wore a red Balenciaga tracksuit with a white cropped top and layers of necklaces and bracelets from Tiffany & Co. She also swapped out her soft waves for larger-than-life curls.
But of course, fans wouldn't have expected anything less than fabulous from Blake during NYFW, who always makes a style statement at Michael's shows.
After all, she wowed in a gold skintight jumpsuit last September for the designer's spring 2024 presentation. As she captioned her Instagram, "Only @michaelkors could get me to squeeze into gold sequins way too soon after having a baby."
Blake—who shares James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby whose name and birth date has not yet been revealed with Ryan Reynolds—previously shared why she admires Michael.
"This is his first night show ever, which is very exciting," she exclusively told E! News in February 2022. "I could put my kids to bed and then secretly sneak out and go have a whole alternative life."
Plus, Blake has an affinity for dressing up.
"I like not wearing pajamas," she quipped. "Anything is a level up from that. I like a tone on tone moment. Michael just makes the sleekest lines and you always feel effortless in it and still glamorous, which is him. He's effortless and glamorous and sparkly and sunny and magical."
To see all of the magical getups to come out of New York Fashion Week, keep reading.