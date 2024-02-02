Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Introduces Adorable New Family Member

Kevin Costner has a new bodyguard.
The Yellowstone actor shared that the Costner clan got a little bigger on Feb. 1, posting photos of himself with an adorable Labrador puppy. One snapshot showed Costner's furry friend running on a lawn as he stood next to a pick-up truck, while the 69-year-old and his canine companion were pictured cuddling in another black-and-white image.
"Newest addition to the family," Costner wrote on Instagram. "I'm already in love with this special guy."
The pooch joins Costner's large brood consisting of kids Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva; son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney; and Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with his second wife Christine Baumgartner.
He and Baumgartner settled their divorce in September following a monthslong legal battle over child custody payments for their three children. At the time, the former couple—who was married for 18 years before announcing their breakup in May—told E! News in a statement that they had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."
He later sparked romance rumors with Reese Witherspoon, though a rep for the Big Little Lies actress told E! News in November that the speculation was "completely fabricated and not true." The Bodyguard alum has since been linked to Jewel, who he was spotted getting cozy with at a charity dinner in December.
But regardless of his love life, Costner will always hold a special place in his heart for his late pet Wyatt, who he once described as "a dog of a lifetime."
"And we all know that we love the ones in between," the Field of Dreams star, who is also dog dad to Winnie and Poppy, told AARP in 2019. "But there's one special one, and you're going to cry like a little baby when he's gone."
