Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Introduces Adorable New Family Member

Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner introduced the latest addition to his family—an adorable Labrador puppy—saying that he's "already in love with this special guy."

Kevin Costner has a new bodyguard.

The Yellowstone actor shared that the Costner clan got a little bigger on Feb. 1, posting photos of himself with an adorable Labrador puppy. One snapshot showed Costner's furry friend running on a lawn as he stood next to a pick-up truck, while the 69-year-old and his canine companion were pictured cuddling in another black-and-white image.

"Newest addition to the family," Costner wrote on Instagram. "I'm already in love with this special guy."

The pooch joins Costner's large brood consisting of kids Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva; son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney; and Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with his second wife Christine Baumgartner.

He and Baumgartner settled their divorce in September following a monthslong legal battle over child custody payments for their three children. At the time, the former couple—who was married for 18 years before announcing their breakup in May—told E! News in a statement that they had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."

Stars Who Adopted Pets

He later sparked romance rumors with Reese Witherspoon, though a rep for the Big Little Lies actress told E! News in November that the speculation was "completely fabricated and not true." The Bodyguard alum has since been linked to Jewel, who he was spotted getting cozy with at a charity dinner in December.

 

But regardless of his love life, Costner will always hold a special place in his heart for his late pet Wyatt, who he once described as "a dog of a lifetime."

"And we all know that we love the ones in between," the Field of Dreams star, who is also dog dad to Winnie and Poppy, told AARP in 2019. "But there's one special one, and you're going to cry like a little baby when he's gone."

To see Costner and his new dog, as well as more celeb pets, keep reading.

Instagram/Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner

The Yellowstone star introduced his new dog  to the world in February 2024, writing on Instagram, "I'm already in love with this special guy."

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City alum adopted the same kitten Carrie Bradshaw takes in during the second season of And Just Like That.

Jimmy Fallon

Party crasher! The late night talk show host's dog Gary joined him as he perfomed a remote opening monologue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reese Witherspoon

They're always there when you need them! The Legally Blonde star was comforted by dogs Pepper and Lou while battling a sinus infection.

Taylor Swift

T.Swift is arguably our favorite cat lady, especially when she posts pics with her cat Meredith. She took her love for cats to another level by starring in the movie Cats.

Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang Theory actress has many four-legged friends keeping her busy at home.

Ariana Grande

"Guess what everyone it's time for me to post THIS photo again. happy birthday to the light of my life. my gooooszeeessskeh. i love u i love u i love u," the "Dangerous Womansinger wrote in honor of her dog. 

Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry

The Carnival Row actor smiled for a picture with his fiancée's pup Nugget!

Jennifer Aniston

Dogs will always be there for you! The Friends star loves cuddling up to her dog Clyde.

Jeffree Star

The makeup mogul is a proud parent to multiple Pomeranians.

Emma Chamberlain

The YouTuber's cat Frankie sure knows how to photo bomb! Frankie and sibling Declan also have their own Instagram account with over 200K followers.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

"Our pre-workout ritual. We throw on 'Rocky Mountain Way' from Joe Walsh and get to rough housin'. He's definitely 'on one' and feelin' himself today cause he killed a lizard," the actor wrote on Instagram. "He also knows when I lay down its a trap! Smart boy. Let's get to work."

Zendaya

The Euphoria star gushed about her four-legged friend, "Missing my son...I get to see him in like 3 days #NoonyinNY."

Liam Hemsworth

"Nothing beats riding your horse on the beach," the Hunger Games alum joked.

Cara Delevingne

The model is mom to a pet rabbit named Cecil Bunny Delevingne. With a name like that, we are sure the bunny has quite the personality.

Ice T & Coco

This family loves their bulldogs! King Maximus and Princess Alexus have their own Instagram page, too!

Russell Wilson

The Seatttle Seahawks quarterback brought this adorable pooch home to Ciara. "New Pup Alert!!! Welcome to the Wilson Family!" he captioned the precious pic. 

Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

The former Bachelor Nation couple rang in the holiday season with their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

