Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Introduces Adorable New Family Member

Kevin Costner has a new bodyguard.

The Yellowstone actor shared that the Costner clan got a little bigger on Feb. 1, posting photos of himself with an adorable Labrador puppy. One snapshot showed Costner's furry friend running on a lawn as he stood next to a pick-up truck, while the 69-year-old and his canine companion were pictured cuddling in another black-and-white image.

"Newest addition to the family," Costner wrote on Instagram. "I'm already in love with this special guy."

The pooch joins Costner's large brood consisting of kids Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with ex-wife Cindy Silva; son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney; and Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13, with his second wife Christine Baumgartner.

He and Baumgartner settled their divorce in September following a monthslong legal battle over child custody payments for their three children. At the time, the former couple—who was married for 18 years before announcing their breakup in May—told E! News in a statement that they had "come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings."