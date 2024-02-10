Rihanna, Adele, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Who Were Born in the Year of the Dragon

It's time to get fired up for 2024.
After all, Feb. 20 marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon on the lunar calendar. Since the occasion comes every 12 years, it's especially momentous for those born under the astrological sign, including Ryan Reynolds, Shakira, Emma Stone, Sandra Bullock, Halle Bailey and Keanu Reeves.
Though some people believe the year of your zodiac will bring bad luck, others interpret the period as a time of significant change. For example, Rihanna dropped 2012's Unapologetic during the last Year of the Dragon. With smash singles such as "Diamonds" and "Stay," it became her first album to debut at the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.
That same year, Adele made a grand comeback at the 2012 Grammys after undergoing throat surgery. And like a true dragon—who are said to be confident, powerful and naturally gifted in nature—the singer swept the ceremony and won all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.
And it seems even those born on the cusp of a Year of the Dragon can inherit some of the zodiac's traits as well. Though Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy Carter on Jan. 7, 2012, just weeks before the actual date of Lunar New Year, the now-12-year-old has proven she's just as ambitious as a dragon by being a background dancer on her mom's Renaissance Tour.
Blue is one of the youngest individuals to ever to win a Grammy, having received her very first Golden Gramophone in 2021 at the age of 9. As her dad pointed out during the 2024 Grammys, "I used to say this was a sippy cup for Blue. But Blue's grown up now, she doesn't take sippy cups and she has her own Grammys."
So, who else in Hollywood was born in the Year of the Dragon? Keep reading to find out.