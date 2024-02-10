Rihanna, Adele, Ryan Reynolds and More Celebs Who Were Born in the Year of the Dragon

Watch : Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples

It's time to get fired up for 2024.

After all, Feb. 20 marks the beginning of the Year of the Dragon on the lunar calendar. Since the occasion comes every 12 years, it's especially momentous for those born under the astrological sign, including Ryan Reynolds, Shakira, Emma Stone, Sandra Bullock, Halle Bailey and Keanu Reeves.

Though some people believe the year of your zodiac will bring bad luck, others interpret the period as a time of significant change. For example, Rihanna dropped 2012's Unapologetic during the last Year of the Dragon. With smash singles such as "Diamonds" and "Stay," it became her first album to debut at the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

That same year, Adele made a grand comeback at the 2012 Grammys after undergoing throat surgery. And like a true dragon—who are said to be confident, powerful and naturally gifted in nature—the singer swept the ceremony and won all six of the awards she was nominated for, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.