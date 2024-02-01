Heidi Klum’s NSFW Story Involving a Popcorn Box Will Make You Cringe

Heidi Klum shared a cringe-inducing, NSFW story involving a male suitor and a popcorn box during her appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

Watch: Heidi Klum's "Sex Closet" Found by Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum got quite the corny surprise from a male suitor. 

The supermodel revealed that she once had a guy stick his, er, member into a popcorn box in a cringe-inducing attempt to impress her.

"They put their wiener in the popcorn box," Heidi explained during a Jan. 31 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "You know, when they hold the popcorn box and you just keep eating, and all of the sudden, I was just like..."

The America's Got Talent judge made a face of surprise before adding, "Yeah, there was more in the popcorn box as it was sitting on his lap."

As Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper appeared bewildered by the logistics of the weird gesture, Heidi made sure to clarify, noting that he "shoved his little wiener sausage through" a hold underneath the cardboard snack container. 

As for her reaction, the 50-year-old recalled, "And as I'm munching down I'm like... Yes. There it was."

photos
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costumes

That wasn't the only NSFW story Heidi—who shares kids Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Jonah, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal—has divulged recently. The Queen of Halloween, who has since tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz, revealed her eldest accidentally discovered her "sex closet."

"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," Leni, who FaceTimed in to the podcast to share the story, revealed. "I was going through it with my friends."

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

The teen, who said she "really had no idea" what the items were, didn't hesitate to give her friends the full tour of the secret room, either. 

"I was like showing it off to my friends like, 'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer,'" she remembered. "And I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos."

Keep reading to relive more iconic mother-daughter moments between Heidi and Leni.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

All Smiles

The two attend the Intimissimi Dinner at the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany in October 2023 to celebrate their new ad campaign for the lingerie brand.

Gotham/GC Images

NYC Style

The two step out in Manhattan in May 2023.

Gotham/FilmMagic

Happy Halloween 2022

Catwoman and her mother the worm attend Heidi's 21st annual Halloween party in New York City.

Franziska Krug/Getty Images for ABOUT YOU

Black & White

The two sport corresponding styles at the Leni Klum x ABOUT YOU show during Milan Fashion Week Milan in September 2022.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leather Styles

The two attend Harper's Bazaar ICONS and Bloomingdale's 150th anniversary celebration in September 2022.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Dino-Mite

The two attend the premiere of Jurassic World Dominion in Hollywood in June 2022.

Photopix/GC Images

 Buongiorno!

The mother-daughter duo is seen in Venice, Italy in August 2021.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

All Glammed Up

The two attend the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef event at La Certosa di San Giacomo in Capri, Italy in July 2021.

