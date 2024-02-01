Heidi Klum’s NSFW Story Involving a Popcorn Box Will Make You Cringe

Heidi Klum got quite the corny surprise from a male suitor.
The supermodel revealed that she once had a guy stick his, er, member into a popcorn box in a cringe-inducing attempt to impress her.
"They put their wiener in the popcorn box," Heidi explained during a Jan. 31 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "You know, when they hold the popcorn box and you just keep eating, and all of the sudden, I was just like..."
The America's Got Talent judge made a face of surprise before adding, "Yeah, there was more in the popcorn box as it was sitting on his lap."
As Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper appeared bewildered by the logistics of the weird gesture, Heidi made sure to clarify, noting that he "shoved his little wiener sausage through" a hold underneath the cardboard snack container.
As for her reaction, the 50-year-old recalled, "And as I'm munching down I'm like... Yes. There it was."
That wasn't the only NSFW story Heidi—who shares kids Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Jonah, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal—has divulged recently. The Queen of Halloween, who has since tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz, revealed her eldest accidentally discovered her "sex closet."
"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," Leni, who FaceTimed in to the podcast to share the story, revealed. "I was going through it with my friends."
The teen, who said she "really had no idea" what the items were, didn't hesitate to give her friends the full tour of the secret room, either.
"I was like showing it off to my friends like, 'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer,'" she remembered. "And I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos."
