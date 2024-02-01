Heidi Klum’s NSFW Story Involving a Popcorn Box Will Make You Cringe

Watch : Heidi Klum's "Sex Closet" Found by Daughter Leni

Heidi Klum got quite the corny surprise from a male suitor.

The supermodel revealed that she once had a guy stick his, er, member into a popcorn box in a cringe-inducing attempt to impress her.

"They put their wiener in the popcorn box," Heidi explained during a Jan. 31 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "You know, when they hold the popcorn box and you just keep eating, and all of the sudden, I was just like..."

The America's Got Talent judge made a face of surprise before adding, "Yeah, there was more in the popcorn box as it was sitting on his lap."

As Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper appeared bewildered by the logistics of the weird gesture, Heidi made sure to clarify, noting that he "shoved his little wiener sausage through" a hold underneath the cardboard snack container.

As for her reaction, the 50-year-old recalled, "And as I'm munching down I'm like... Yes. There it was."