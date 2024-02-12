See the Best Looks From New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2024 Runways

Watch : Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023: See Dua Lipa, Halsey & More

The first fashion extravaganza of the year is in full force.

New York Fashion Week—which runs from Feb. 9 through Feb. 14—kicked off with a fabulous bang, as style disruptors like Christian Siriano and Helmut Lang debuted their fall/winter 2024 collections before anyone else.

And it's clear the two set the bar high, showcasing sci-fi-inspired pieces that featured everything from sculptural necklines, utilitarian coats and more. Of course, that's just a taste of what fashionphiles can expect during NYFW.

Throughout the week, veteran designers such as Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera, Laquan Smith and Thom Browne are presenting their collections and, in the process, ushering new trends for the upcoming year.

But we all know that seeing the clothes are just half the fun.

New York Fashion Week wouldn't be complete without a few jaw-dropping moments from style icons like Jodie Turner-Smith, Alicia Silverstone, Becky G and Katie Holmes.