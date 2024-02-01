How Heidi Klum Reacted After Daughter Leni Found Her "Sex Closet"

Watch : Heidi Klum Shares Rare Pic With All Four of Her Kids

Forget Victoria's secret: Heidi Klum has a pretty NSFW confession.

The supermodel admitted that her oldest daughter Leni Klum, who she shares with ex-husband Seal, once stumbled upon her collection of sex toys. Or, as Heidi put it, "She found my sex closet."

Though the incident happened when Leni was younger, it left quite an impression on the now-19-year-old, who called into her mom's latest interview to recount the eyebrow-raising discovery.

"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," Leni shared through FaceTime during Heidi's appearance on Call Her Daddy's Jan. 31 episode. "I was going through it with my friends."

The teen model continued, "I was like showing it off to my friends like, 'Look at how cool this is. My mom has a whole cupboard, she has a whole drawer.' And I snuck them into my mom's room and opened the drawer, and we were all taking videos."

Leni said she "really had no idea" what she found at the time, though that didn't stop Heidi from giving her a lecture about respecting people's privacy. As she recalled, "My mom got so mad at me after, like, 'You can't go in my stuff.'"