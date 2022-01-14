Sex Toys So Chic You Can Leave Them on Your Bedside Table

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are few situations in this world that are as awkward as forgetting to hide your self-love toys when guests come over.
If you've ever found yourself in this situation, you probably wanted to pass out from overwhelming panic while thinking of logical explanations for your vibrator laying out in the open. Historically, sex toys have not been aesthetically pleasing, and they tend to give themselves away.
However, in recent years, not only has the conversation around sex toys become less taboo, but the products have become more discreet—to the point they can pass for a piece of home décor.
While we don't suggest you leave your collection on display 24/7, especially if your grandma frequents your place, we rounded up 14 sex toys that aren't as obvious. For the first time ever, you can tell your grandma to get her head out of the gutter!
For the self-love toys you can leave on your bedside table, scroll below!
Double-Sided Wand Vibrator
This state-of-the-art vibrator offers two independent vibrating ends, both of which offer eight pulsating patterns. Made with ultrasmooth body-safe silicone, the vibrator is also hypoallergenic, nonporous, phthalate-free, latex-free, BPA-free and water-resistant for bath and shower play.
Arc G-Spot Vibrator
Our shopping editors all agree Dame's lineup of sex toys are safe to leave on your bedside table. Not only are they aesthetically-pleasing, but they're easy to operate. We love the Arc because it can be used for internal or external use, and it has a clit-stimulating ridge, plus an easy-reach curved handle. The best part? There's five patterns and five intensities to choose from.
Smile Makers The French Lover Vibrator
The French Lover allows you to explore erogenous zones at your own pace! The curved top paired with four speeds and two pulsation modes works to mimic oral stimulation during solo or partnered play.
Super Squeeze Rechargeable Vibrating Double Kegel Balls 2oz
Improve your pelvic floor health with these vibrating kegel balls! Customize your workout with three speeds and four patterns.
Onda
With four different stroke positions and a come-hither stroking motion, you're sure to find your G-spot with Onda. If you're looking for a toy to rock your world, this one has 10 intensity settings. Fun fact: Cara Delevingne is the Co-Owner and Creative Advisor of Lora DiCarlo!
cone
This discreet and easy-to-use butt plug definitely passes as bedside décor. Plus, it's made with platinum-grade, soft-touch silicone!
Unbound Puff
A book weight or suction vibrator? Nobody will be able to tell. The Unbound Puff has a waterproof, body-safe silicone construction featuring a suction and vibrations modes, plus five intensities.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
Make with silky-touch, dual-density body-safe silicone that's hypoallergenic and free of all the bad stuff, you can safely engage in internal exploration. Thanks to seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. It also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Oh, and the best part? It has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display. Truly game-changing!
Tracy's Dog Mini Wand Massager
Although it's marketed as a "body massager," the reviews say otherwise. This toy has a 360 degree bendable vibrating head in addition to 10 vibrations that can be controlled via remote.
One reviewer on Amazon said, "Nuthin' dirty about it. Just good clean and pleasurable fun, even in the shower. Perhaps you'll get lucky and your partner will steal the remote to help turn YOU on! After that you'll be doggone satisfied. Quite the potent and stimulating bizzy buzz buzz time was had by all!
hims & hers The OMG Ring Couples Vibrator
If you find yourself in a situation needing to explain this couples vibrator, you can say it's obviously a key chain! All jokes aside, this toy is perfect for spicing up date night thanks to features like the remote control and proprietary OMG Mode. Plus, it's quiet!
LELO Lyla 2
Another mind-blowing toy that is perfect for couples is LELO's Lyla 2! This premium remote-controlled bullet massager has a 39 foot range, plus eight settings to maximize pleasure.
Purple SnailVibe
This toy is pretty inconspicuous, but don't be fooled—it delivers a pretty powerful experience! The SnailVibe stimulates both the vagina and the clitoris at the same time with consistent contact. You'll never get bored of it thanks to five settings and speeds.
Satisfyer High Fly
The ergonomic shape and rounded tip combined with 12 vibration programs on this vibrator will definitely elevate your self-love session.
Satisfyer Vibes Flower Power Clitoral Massager
With a waterproof design, you can take this massager in the shower or bath, too. Included in the 12 vibration modes is a whisper setting, so you can be even more discreet.
