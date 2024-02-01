The Best French Pharmacy Skincare Products That Are the Crème de la Crème

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've all heard of the Korean skincare craze that's been dominating social media, but if you've reached the end of your Snail Mucin essence and are ready to try more new skincare products that work just as well, it's time to jump overseas again and look into French pharmacy products. Oui, we're putting on our berets this year and strolling down Avenue Montaigne to find all the best skincare products France has to offer. While yes, a trip to Paris might be a little over our budget, that doesn't mean we can't do our research on all their incroyable products that the girlies are raving over on TikTok.

These coveted French products include a lineup of face serums, moisturizers, healing ointments, and barrier repair creams all beloved by skincare enthusiasts like moi, and it's time to try them out for yourself bestie. But first, what makes these products different from others? Well, French skincare is all about top-notch ingredients, gentle formulas, and super-smooth textures that just love your skin. That's why go-to favorites like Biafine, Cicalfate+, and Homeoplasmine often come in those thick balms and ointments. It's like a little luxe treat for your skin, French style! So, if you're ready to try the crème de la crème of skincare, keep scrolling for our roundup of the best French pharmacy products that are all available for purchase in the United States.