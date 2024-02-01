The Best French Pharmacy Skincare Products That Are the Crème de la Crème

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've all heard of the Korean skincare craze that's been dominating social media, but if you've reached the end of your Snail Mucin essence and are ready to try more new skincare products that work just as well, it's time to jump overseas again and look into French pharmacy products. Oui, we're putting on our berets this year and strolling down Avenue Montaigne to find all the best skincare products France has to offer. While yes, a trip to Paris might be a little over our budget, that doesn't mean we can't do our research on all their incroyable products that the girlies are raving over on TikTok.
These coveted French products include a lineup of face serums, moisturizers, healing ointments, and barrier repair creams all beloved by skincare enthusiasts like moi, and it's time to try them out for yourself bestie. But first, what makes these products different from others? Well, French skincare is all about top-notch ingredients, gentle formulas, and super-smooth textures that just love your skin. That's why go-to favorites like Biafine, Cicalfate+, and Homeoplasmine often come in those thick balms and ointments. It's like a little luxe treat for your skin, French style! So, if you're ready to try the crème de la crème of skincare, keep scrolling for our roundup of the best French pharmacy products that are all available for purchase in the United States.
Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
Elevate your skincare routine with the French innovation that started it all—Bioderma's micellar water cleanser. Beloved by many of our editors here at E!, it's a fragrance-free gentle cleanser that effortlessly removes sunscreen, makeup, and any buildup on the skin. Consider it your go-to for a refreshing and effective cleanse, leaving your skin feeling clean, balanced, and ready to breathe.
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Face Cream & Makeup Primer
Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré is a staple in every makeup artist's kit, coveted for its dual role as a rich moisturizer and radiant primer. Many reviewers praise its barrier-repairing powers, courtesy of emollients like shea butter, beeswax, and highly refined mineral oil.
Caudalie Premier Cru Dark Circle Correcting Eye Cream
Caudalie's eye cream has become an editor-approved fave, and this particular gem is the epitome of French elegance. Renowned for infusing their formulas with natural grape seed polyphenols from family-run vineyards in Bordeaux, it's no wonder Caudalie's eye cream feels like the luxurious champagne of skincare.
Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avène, a French pharmacy skincare essential, is celebrated for its mineral-rich thermal spring water infused into this nourishing cream. Packed with probiotics, it strengthens the skin's microbiome and supports a resilient barrier.
Ialuset Hyaluronic Acid Cream
Adored by French women, this water-based cream boasts a plumping effect, thanks to its key ingredient: a prescription-strength 0.02 percent of hydrating sodium hyaluronate, derived from hyaluronic acid. With a surprisingly lush texture, it's ideal for nighttime use.
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist Hydrating Spray
Experience luxury French H2O from La Roche-Posay, sourced at their renowned Centre Thermal medical spa. Packed with minerals, including selenium, this thermal spring water offers natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits to soothe sensitive skin.
Homéoplasmine XL 40g Magic Cream
France's powerhouse alternative to Vaseline, Homéoplasmine combines Vaseline with herbal healing ingredients like calendula. A makeup artist favorite, it doubles as a moisturizing base for lipstick and works wonders on lips, cuticles, and dry patches.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen
If there's anything you should buy in person at a French pharmacy, it's sunscreen. With superior European innovations, Anthelios UVMune 400 Invisible Fluide SPF 50+ by La Roche-Posay outshines U.S. options. However, this Anthelios Light Fluid face sunscreen becomes our go-to when Paris isn't on the itinerary.
Pharma Development A313 Retinol Pommade
With its ointment-like texture, a small amount of this over-the-counter retinoid covers your face and neck. Infused with retinyl palmitate, a vitamin A derivative, it enhances collagen production and accelerates skin cell turnover too.
Biafine Act Emulsion Cream
Exclusively prescription-only in the U.S., this ultra-thick ointment features trolamine, known as the wound-healing ingredient. But if you don't have an Rx, opt for the over-the-counter version conveniently accessible on Amazon.
