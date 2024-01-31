Everything You Need to Keep Warm and Look Cute During Marshmallow Weather

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There comes a time during winter when the temperature gets so low, all sense of fashion goes right out the door and all you care about is the need to remain warm at all costs. Yup, we've all been there. And it really is hard out here trying to look cute but also looking like a puffy marshmallow who's ready to get roasted (please summer, come soon). But just because you're forced to wear your fluffiest, thickest, and warmest clothing, doesn't mean you can't still be somewhat stylish. Yes girlies, it is possible. Baggy and oversized clothing has been a trend for a while now, with many celebs absolutely dominating the baggy look like Billie Eilish and more. All we need to keep in mind when styling our outfits for marshmallow weather is layering, layering, and yes you guessed it, more layering.
So, if you're ready to rock the marshmallow look in the chicest and baddest way ever, keep scrolling for all our top winter fashion finds that are both puffy, cute and oh-so warm. Just don't forget to keep your hand warmers in your pockets!
Marshmallow Puffers
Abercrombie Mini Ultra Puffer
It wouldn't be marshmallow weather without a puffer jacket. This Mini Ultra one from Abercrombie will keep you extra warm during the coldest days and is a similar color to a literal marshmallow! Featuring a removable hood, zip-front closure, storm cuffs, fleece-lined pockets, interior zip pocket, and a cinched hem, it's exactly what you need for those harsh winter nights when you still want to go out but also look cute doing so.
Hudson Insulated Jacket
When in doubt, grab your timeless black puffer jacket—a style that never loses its cool. This pick from Vuori is a standout for its feather-light comfort paired with unbeatable defense against those chilly nights. While it may be on the pricier end, its quality is undeniable.
H&M Puffer Jacket
If you're a girly on a budget, look no further than this fluffy, oversized, and chic puffer from H&M. Not only does it cinch at the waist for extra protection from the cold breeze, it only costs $50 right now! Honestly, what a steal.
Quince Responsible Down Puffer Vest
If you're not a fan of big puffer jackets, we recommend opting for a puffer vest instead. It still does the job of keeping you warm, especially this Quince one that's filled with 90% goose down and 10% goose feathers. Plus, it's currently on sale for less than $100!
Layering Options
Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Thermal
One major important factor about looking cute during marshmallow weather is layering girlie. This Lululemon high-rise thermal may be pricey, but we love it for its high-quality look and feel, and can even be worn on its own once winter is over. Featuring a secure, streamlined waistband with three pockets plus two drop-in pockets on the legs, there's even plenty of space for you to carry your small essentials while out on a winter run.
Skims Cotton Rib Legging
Skims did us a major favor with these gorgeous thermals by not only making them cute on their own, but also keeping you toasty warm when layered underneath other clothes.
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Leggings
In our book, anything that's fleece-lined is a must-have during marshmallow weather. Which is why we're currently obsessed with these BALEAF leggings. The brushed fleece interior locks in heat, making them your secret weapon against the winter chill and keeping you stylishly snug from the inside out.
Winter Gear
Arctic Quest Women's Insulated Ski & Snow Pants
Honestly, baggy snow pants like these Arctic Quest ones can be a major slay during marshmallow weather. They're perfect for that chill apres-ski look you're going for and are also extremely comfortable and easy to move in.
Girlfriend Collective Black Sideline Full-Zip Windbreaker
If your fluffy puffer isn't enough to survive the cold, we love layering our looks with this classic zip-up windbreaker from Girlfriend Collective. It's available in three colors and has an impressive size range of 2XS–6XL.
Alder Apparel Open Air Pant
These Open Air pants from Alder Apparel come in four colors and will keep you toasty warm while going on outside adventures. It features seven secure streamlined pockets and is made from Bluesign-certified fabric that is soft, naturally breathable and wicking.
