Everything You Need to Keep Warm and Look Cute During Marshmallow Weather

There comes a time during winter when the temperature gets so low, all sense of fashion goes right out the door and all you care about is the need to remain warm at all costs. Yup, we've all been there. And it really is hard out here trying to look cute but also looking like a puffy marshmallow who's ready to get roasted (please summer, come soon). But just because you're forced to wear your fluffiest, thickest, and warmest clothing, doesn't mean you can't still be somewhat stylish. Yes girlies, it is possible. Baggy and oversized clothing has been a trend for a while now, with many celebs absolutely dominating the baggy look like Billie Eilish and more. All we need to keep in mind when styling our outfits for marshmallow weather is layering, layering, and yes you guessed it, more layering.

So, if you're ready to rock the marshmallow look in the chicest and baddest way ever, keep scrolling for all our top winter fashion finds that are both puffy, cute and oh-so warm. Just don't forget to keep your hand warmers in your pockets!