Golden Bachelor Stars Join Joey Graziadei's Journey—But It's Not What You Think

'The Bachelor': Joey Graziadei Finds the "World's Best Kisser" (Exclusive)

Don't miss this golden opportunity to watch these ladies on The Bachelor.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 5 episode, Joey Graziadei enlists the help of The Golden Bachelor stars April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower for a group date.

And while they aren't vying for the tennis pro's heart, the women of ASKN—a name that not only represents their initials but also their "If you're askin', we're tellin'" motto—do serve as judges for the show's Mrs. Right pageant.

"I'm excited for the date today," Joey saidsaysbefore the contestants arrive. "I am here to find my Mrs. Right, and I hope that I can be their Mr. Right."

The competition is in full bloom as the women this season do gymnastics, sing and show Joey their kissing skills during the pageant. And, if they could, the ASKN ladies would start doling out first impression roses.

As Susan puts it, "All eight girls, they all have their own individual charm."