Exclusive

Golden Bachelor Stars Join Joey Graziadei's Journey—But It's Not What You Think

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of The Bachelor, fans see The Golden Bachelor's April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower help Joey Graziadei on a group date.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 31, 2024 7:00 PMTags
TVExclusivesCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: ‘The Bachelor’: Joey Graziadei Finds the "World's Best Kisser" (Exclusive)

Don't miss this golden opportunity to watch these ladies on The Bachelor.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 5 episode, Joey Graziadei enlists the help of The Golden Bachelor stars April KirkwoodSusan NolesKathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower for a group date.

And while they aren't vying for the tennis pro's heart, the women of ASKN—a name that not only represents their initials but also their "If you're askin', we're tellin'" motto—do serve as judges for the show's Mrs. Right pageant.  

"I'm excited for the date today," Joey saidsaysbefore the contestants arrive. "I am here to find my Mrs. Right, and I hope that I can be their Mr. Right." 

The competition is in full bloom as the women this season do gymnastics, sing and show Joey their kissing skills during the pageant. And, if they could, the ASKN ladies would start doling out first impression roses.

As Susan puts it, "All eight girls, they all have their own individual charm."

photos
All the Bachelor Nation Members at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Golden Bachelor Wedding

This isn't the first time fans have seen ASKN since they appeared on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor. In fact, Susan served as the officiant in his wedding to final rose recipient Theresa Nist, and Kathy helped co-host the televised event.

Kathy Swarts/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Bryan Abasolo Reacts to Speculation About Rachel Lindsay Breakup

2

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

3

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

And while a Golden Bachelorette has yet to be announced, Susan has suggested she'd be open to taking on the job.

"I'm not a woman that needs a man anymore. I'm a woman that a man needs," the 66-year-old told E! in October. "And I would absolutely love to be able to be the Golden Bachelorette 'cause I could find one in that crowd I'm sure."

Still, there are some other alums from the show who would accept the rosy role, too. Keep reading to see how more stars would react if they were asked to be the first Golden Bachelorette.

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Leslie Fhima

The Minneapolis-based personal trainer—who said she is the inspiration behind Prince's "Sexy Dancer"—was left devastated when Gerry Turner chose to propose to Theresa Nist in The Golden Bachelor's finale...after telling Leslie she was "the one" during their fantasy suite date.

“The other night, you made it sound like you chose me,” she told Gerry. “You said things to me that made me think that this was going to be it. You led me down a path and then you took a turn and left me there and that’s how I feel. It’s mind-boggling, to be honest, how you can talk to me all night, tell me you love me and then one day—not even a day, 12 hours later—you changed your mind."

Now that sounds like a Bachelorette, no?

And during the live special, Leslie explained to host Jesse Palmer that she felt "blindsided" and had "100 percent certainty" that she was going to be engaged to Gerry. So, if anyone deserves a second chance at televised love, it might just be Leslie. 

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Faith Martin

After receiving the First Impression Rose from Gerry, Faith became the early frontrunner to be his final pick.

So, it was devastating when Gerry eliminated her after the hometown visits, where he told Faith he was in love with her in front of her family.

While the high school teacher is still processing the breakup, she told E! News she's more optimistic about finding love after her time on the show.

"I'm going to still need a minute before I go out there and do that," Faith told E! News at the Women Tell All taping. "I'm just not sure how I would navigate dating. I haven't had a lot of luck in the past. But I feel like I'm hopeful about the future for sure, more so than I ever have been about what I would look for. It's different than what maybe I used to look for."

And she would be willing to search for it as ABC's first Golden Bachelorette, should the network decide to do another spinoff.

"I would love to find out more about it," the 60-year-old said. "I mean, to have 25 men to choose from? I would have to say yes, I think."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ellen Goltzer

Fans were just as devastated as Ellen—the first to tell the Bachelor she was falling in love—when Gerry said goodbye to the retired teacher before hometowns. 

While Bachelor Nation is rooting for Ellen to be the next lead, she told E! News she is trying to stay present. 

"I don't want to think about anything in the future," the 71-year-old explained. "I just want to enjoy this moment and we'll think about that tomorrow, like they said in Gone With the Wind. I'm just really taking it all in right now and enjoying it."

But Ellen is rooting for the Golden Bachelorette to happen, whether or not she is a part of it, "because then it shows that it was successful," she said, "and that people are looking for it and people want to see it. And that, to me, is the most exciting part of it."

So while she would likely accept ABC’s rose, "Regardless of who it is, it means that the public wants more. And that to me is very flattering in itself."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joan Vassos

After making the difficult decision to self-eliminate when her daughter was suffering from postpartum depression, the private school administrator shared that she is willing to look for love on TV again.

"I would be open to it," Joan, 60, said. "I believe in the process. Oddly, I kind of came into this as a little bit skeptical and I see how it worked. It's like speed dating on steroids. And people find love on the show and I want to find love still."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sandra Mason

Aside from her memorable expletive-laced limo exit, Sandra made headlines when she revealed she missed her daughter's wedding to vie for Gerry's love. So, yeah, she's serious about finding love and would love to do so as the Bachelorette.

"Well, I think Sandra would be a great fit," the retired executive assistant cheekily told E! News when asked for her pick, "so the answer's emphatically yes."

However, if she doesn't receive ABC's golden rose, the 75-year-old, revealed, "I also think Edith would be a great Bachelorette."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kathy Swarts 

The retired education consultant had no plans to zip it when it came to her thoughts on being the Golden Bachelorette.

“I don't think they could find 22 guys who could keep up with me, so there's that," Kathy, 70, told E! News. "But who wouldn't want to be? I mean, the chance to find love, the chance to meet great people. Who wouldn't want that?"

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Susan Noles

A wedding officiant, a hair stylist and the mansion's resident chef (The key is garlic!), Susan was a scene-stealer thoughout her run on The Golden Bachelor

 And Susan told us she would "love" to be the next lead, especially after she failed to find a romantic connection with Gerry. Still, she was more than happy to leave with 21 new friends.

"We came out to find love and I didn't," the 66-year-old said. "I got friendship. But I want a man. So yes, they should give us another chance."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Natascha Hardee

Though she didn't find a lasting connection with Gerry, the pro-aging coach is rooting for the franchise to do another season, with Natascha telling E! News, "I would love for them to do a Golden Bachelorette."

As for who it should be? The 60-year-old said, "I feel like Bachelor Nation should decide on who the next Golden Bachelorette is."

For now, Natascha is just basking in the positive response The Golden Bachelor has received.

"My niece told me, 'Enjoy the moment, Natasha, where you are. Don't think about the future. Enjoy now,'" she shared. "And I've been taking that in since she said that."

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

April Lynn Kirkwood

One of the more eccentric contestants, April's most notable moment was faking an ankle injury during the pickleball group date to score extra time with Gerry.  (That knowing wink!)

Alas, the retired therapist was eliminated in week four, but we think the 64-year-old would make for an unpredictable and fun lead.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Bryan Abasolo Reacts to Speculation About Rachel Lindsay Breakup

2

Kourtney Kardashian Twins With Baby Rocky in New Photo

3

You Might've Missed Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's "I Love You" Exchange

4

What Demi Moore Told Her Kids After Bruce Willis’ Dementia Diagnosis

5

Proof Donna Kelce Is Welcoming Taylor Swift Into Family's Cheer Squad