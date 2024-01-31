Golden Bachelor Stars Join Joey Graziadei's Journey—But It's Not What You Think

Don't miss this golden opportunity to watch these ladies on The Bachelor.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 5 episode, Joey Graziadei enlists the help of The Golden Bachelor stars April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts and Nancy Hulkower for a group date.
And while they aren't vying for the tennis pro's heart, the women of ASKN—a name that not only represents their initials but also their "If you're askin', we're tellin'" motto—do serve as judges for the show's Mrs. Right pageant.
"I'm excited for the date today," Joey saidsaysbefore the contestants arrive. "I am here to find my Mrs. Right, and I hope that I can be their Mr. Right."
The competition is in full bloom as the women this season do gymnastics, sing and show Joey their kissing skills during the pageant. And, if they could, the ASKN ladies would start doling out first impression roses.
As Susan puts it, "All eight girls, they all have their own individual charm."
This isn't the first time fans have seen ASKN since they appeared on Gerry Turner's season of The Golden Bachelor. In fact, Susan served as the officiant in his wedding to final rose recipient Theresa Nist, and Kathy helped co-host the televised event.
And while a Golden Bachelorette has yet to be announced, Susan has suggested she'd be open to taking on the job.
"I'm not a woman that needs a man anymore. I'm a woman that a man needs," the 66-year-old told E! in October. "And I would absolutely love to be able to be the Golden Bachelorette 'cause I could find one in that crowd I'm sure."
