Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shares Must-Haves To Elevate Your Fitness

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

TL;DR: Kyle's most popular picks:

• The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets ($25)

• Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell ($19)

• Ozaiic Yoga Socks ( $19 $14)

Whether you're a fitness fanatic or a workout newbie, getting some new gear is a great way to whip up some extra motivation. Even Kyle Richards agrees. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG said, "Wearing something that makes you feel good makes your workout better? Am I the only one who feels like that?" Kyle, I'm right there with you.

Kyle shared that sentiment along with some of her gym essentials during a recent Amazon Live session. If you want to channel your inner Kyle the next time you hit the gym, she has you covered with her favorite Amazon picks, including these $25 leggings that have 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.