Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Kyle Richards Shares Must-Haves To Elevate Your Fitness

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TL;DR: Kyle's most popular picks:
• The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets ($25)
• Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell ($19)
• Ozaiic Yoga Socks (
$19 $14)
Whether you're a fitness fanatic or a workout newbie, getting some new gear is a great way to whip up some extra motivation. Even Kyle Richards agrees. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG said, "Wearing something that makes you feel good makes your workout better? Am I the only one who feels like that?" Kyle, I'm right there with you.
Kyle shared that sentiment along with some of her gym essentials during a recent Amazon Live session. If you want to channel your inner Kyle the next time you hit the gym, she has you covered with her favorite Amazon picks, including these $25 leggings that have 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette- Includes Bronzer, Blush, Highlighter and 6 Eyeshadows
"I was using this Laura Gellar palette. You're supposed to be able to do everything all in one. So I did that and I was like, 'I like this.' Now, I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything."
This wasn't a part of her gym essentials, per say, but she did credit this palette to that glow she gets so many compliments on lately.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
"This is a classic black legging. I feel like the black leggings are just the most flattering and the most forgiving."
Kyle's leggings come in 41 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 47,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hujoin Cropped Puffer Jacket
"I got this jacket for when I go on hikes or walks and it's chilly outside. I like a thinner, cropped puffer jacket. It's cute with jeans too. We work out better and function better when we feel good about ourselves."
Kyle's jacket comes in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. You can choose from 28 colorways. It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Goorin Bros. The Farm Unisex Original Adjustable Snapback Trucker Hat
"I love a baseball cap. If you know me at all, you know I really like hats. Look at how cute this is."
Kyle's hat has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and comes in 40 colorways.
ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 7 Running Shoe
"I feel like new shoes make me run faster. My new Asics just arrived. For me, Asics are best for me for running. They feel good on my feet."
Kyle's sneakers have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Amazon has several colors to choose from.
Power Crunch Protein Wafer Bars, High Protein Snacks with Delicious Taste, French Vanilla Creme
"Ive been eating these for years. Those are so good. I like vanilla with peanut butter, chocolate with mint, and the vanilla creme. They are so good."
Kyle's pick has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Veick Resistance Bands
"It's really important to add stretching into your routine because if you don't stretch you're going to end up injuring yourself. A good way to stretch is using these. You can use this in many ways to stretch and work out. I take this on the road because it takes up no space in my luggage."
Amazon has 11 color combinations to choose from.
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 45 MM)
"I always wear my Apple Watch, which you saw a lot of last season."
Apple AirPods
"A playlist is key to your workout. If I have a good playlist, I can kill it. I can take on the world. I don't know what I would do without my AirPods."
Kyle's recommendation has 531,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Michael Strahan, Alix Earle, Vanessa Hudgens, The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe, Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald, La La Anthony, Marianna Hewitt, and Robert Herjavec also recommended AirPods.
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid
"My AirPods and my water bottle are my must-haves."
Kyle's pick has 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron recommended this too.
CRZ Yoga Seamless Workout Tank Top
"This is a cute, red tank top. Very, very, very cute. I usually like a bright color."
This top comes in 31 colors and has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CRZ Yoga Adjustable Longline Sports Bra
Kyle also recommended this sports bra, which is adjustable and comes in 17 colorways.
NordicTrack T Series Expertly Engineered Foldable Treadmill
"You need to start with the basics. I love running outside if I'm in an area that's conducive to that. That is why I have to have a treadmill, especially days when it's pouring rain."
It has 22,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sperax Walking Pad
If you want another option, Kyle also recommended this more affordable pick, which is easy to store.
Peloton Indoor Exercise
"The Peloton bike has been amazing."
Peloton Light Weights Set of Two
"I have everything from 3 pounds to 50 pounds. The three pound weights are great to travel with too."
Peloton Dumbbells
"These weights are great, you can use them on the treadmill, on the bike, or walking."
Amazon Basics Vinyl Kettlebell
Kyle also recommended this kettlebell, which come in weights ranging from 10 pounds to 40 pounds. It has 12,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ihuan Resistance Bands
"Get the bands for sure."
Kyle's pick has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are 2 color combinations to choose from.
Bosu Home Gym Equipment The Original Balance Trainer 26 Inch Diameter
"This is good for core. I actually like to use it for stretching too and balancing."
It comes in 17 colors and has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fitness Maniac New Folding Panel Yoga Mat
"I got a foldable yoga mat from Amazon. I needed a yoga mat for my room, but I'm not gonna roll up a yoga mat. That is great to travel with. It looks bigger, but it's actually a good size. It's thin and small and it goes in your luggage very easily."
Ozaiic Yoga Socks for Women Non-Slip Grips & Straps
Kyle also recommended these yoga socks, which have grip to prevent you from slipping and sliding around. Shoppers gave these 31,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 16 colorways to choose from.
Bala Bangles- Set of 2 1lb Each
"The weights for your wrist and ankles are great for your home or travel." Kyle's pick comes in 1-pound and 2-pound weights with several color options. These have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
They have also been recommended by The Bachelor's JoJo Fletcher, Tayshia Adams, Rachael Kirkconnell, Caelynn Miller-Keyes along with Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.