Gigi Hadid Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA Moment

Gigi Hadid is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's biggest cheer captain.

Case in point? The supermodel had a beautiful, magic message for the singer and the NFL star following Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win on Jan. 28. After Taylor joined Travis on the field to celebrate his team's victory against the Baltimore Ravens—planting a kiss on her man before seemingly exchanging "I love yous"—Gigi re-shared a photo of the couple's PDA on her Instagram Story alongside an emoji of a burning heart.

"It's lookin like a lucky sweater," she wrote in the caption, pointing out that Taylor was wearing a red pullover from Gigi's Guest in Residence fashion line. "Congrats TK & Chiefs Nation!"

The Chiefs' win secured Travis, Patrick Mahomes and their teammates a spot in the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Taylor—who is scheduled to perform in Tokyo on Feb. 10—has not publicly share if she'll be attending the big game, though she might be able to make it if she masterminded a plan to leave the city before 6 p.m. local time on Feb. 11, which will have her landing in Las Vegas before kickoff due to the time difference.