Gigi Hadid Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA Moment

Gigi Hadid's message to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was sweeter than fiction after the couple celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win with some on-field PDA.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 30, 2024 10:42 PMTags
Watch: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say “I Love You” in New Video

Gigi Hadid is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's biggest cheer captain.

Case in point? The supermodel had a beautiful, magic message for the singer and the NFL star following Kansas City Chiefs' AFC Championship win on Jan. 28. After Taylor joined Travis on the field to celebrate his team's victory against the Baltimore Ravens—planting a kiss on her man before seemingly exchanging "I love yous"—Gigi re-shared a photo of the couple's PDA on her Instagram Story alongside an emoji of a burning heart.

"It's lookin like a lucky sweater," she wrote in the caption, pointing out that Taylor was wearing a red pullover from Gigi's Guest in Residence fashion line. "Congrats TK & Chiefs Nation!"

The Chiefs' win secured Travis, Patrick Mahomes and their teammates a spot in the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Taylor—who is scheduled to perform in Tokyo on Feb. 10—has not publicly share if she'll be attending the big game, though she might be able to make it if she masterminded a plan to leave the city before 6 p.m. local time on Feb. 11, which will have her landing in Las Vegas before kickoff due to the time difference.

photos
Why Travis Kelce Could Be "The 1" for Taylor Swift

And there's not a day that Taylor won't try to be there for Travis at his games. After all, she told Time last year, "I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care."

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone," she continued. "And we're just proud of each other."

 

Patrick Smith/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Likewise, Taylor's squad is enchanted by Travis. Not only have Blake Lively and Sophie Turner been spotted with Taylor in the stands, but Cara Delevingne told E! News in November, "I'm so, so happy for her."

"There's definitely something very different about them," the Suicide Squad actress continued. "I'm always rooting for my girl."

It's a sentiment shared by Gigi. As she wrote on Instagram that same month, "Let it be...we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

To see Taylor and Travis celebrating his latest Chiefs victory, keep reading.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win
