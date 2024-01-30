Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Alopecia Diagnosis

Watch : Lili Reinhart Shares Alopecia Diagnosis

Lili Reinhart is giving an update on her physical and mental health.

The Riverdale star shared she is seeking treatment for an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss amid a challenging chapter in her life.

"Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," Lili wrote alongside a Jan. 30 TikTok, which showed her sitting under a special machine commonly used to help treat skin conditions. She added in the caption, "Red light therapy is my new best friend."

In the video, Lili also lip-synced over an audio recording of a man saying: "I'm pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."

Alopecia is a "surprisingly common disease" that causes hair loss on the scalp, face and body, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. Though the cause of the condition is unknown, it affects as many as 6.7 million people in the United States alone.