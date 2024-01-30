Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Shares Alopecia Diagnosis

Lili Reinhart is giving an update on her physical and mental health.
The Riverdale star shared she is seeking treatment for an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss amid a challenging chapter in her life.
"Was just diagnosed with alopecia in the midst of a major depressive episode," Lili wrote alongside a Jan. 30 TikTok, which showed her sitting under a special machine commonly used to help treat skin conditions. She added in the caption, "Red light therapy is my new best friend."
In the video, Lili also lip-synced over an audio recording of a man saying: "I'm pushed beyond limits of what a person should be pushed to endure."
Alopecia is a "surprisingly common disease" that causes hair loss on the scalp, face and body, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. Though the cause of the condition is unknown, it affects as many as 6.7 million people in the United States alone.
Lili is not the only star who's been open about their struggles with alopecia. Jada Pinkett Smith shared her diagnosis in May 2018, saying that it was "terrifying when it first started."
"I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, am I going bald?'" the Girls Trip actress detailed on an episode of Red Table Talk. "That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it."
Ashley Tisdale has also struggled with alopecia for years. As she recounted in a January 2023 post on her Frenshe website, "Hair loss is one of my body's ways of signaling stress overload—and a sign to prioritize my self-care rituals."
"A couple of months ago, while simultaneously moving, starting a home renovation, and kicking off a TV project, I noticed that a patch of my hair was starting to fall out," the High School Musical alum recalled. "Nothing major—just a small section behind my ear—but still, it was happening, and not for the first time. A few years ago, the same thing happened when I was overly stressed, so I knew exactly what I was experiencing: alopecia."
And throughout the years, Lili has been vocal about her self-care journey. In 2019, the 27-year-old shared that she had started therapy again for anxiety and depression.
"Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn't matter how old or 'proud' you're trying to be. We are all human. And we all struggle. Don't suffer in silence."
