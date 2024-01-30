Celine Dion to Debut Documentary Detailing Rare Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Celine Dione's legendary career will go on amid her health struggles.
The Grammy winner is giving fans a glimpse at her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in the upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion.
"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me," Celine said in a Jan. 30 statement, "the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."
"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans," the 55-year-old continued. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."
The Irene Taylor-directed film follows the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's journey with the debilitating condition, which she first shared in December 2022 and shows her trying to balance her career with her worsening health.
But in addition to sharing insight into her life with Stiff Person Syndrome, the documentary, which was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios but doesn't have a release date yet, details Celine's creative process while also giving rare insight into her home life.
The documentary's announcement comes just one month after Celine's sister Claudette Dion gave a heartbreaking update on her health, sharing that the "Taking Chances" singer can no longer control certain body movements.
"She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told 7 Jours in December. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard.'"
She noted, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."
In May, Celine announced that she was officially canceling her Courage World Tour due to her condition and has since been focusing on her health and spending quality time with sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil. Because for Celine, the power of love from her family and her work with a great team of doctors has kept her motivated.
"And I have hope," she said on Instagram in December 2022, "that I am on the road to recovery."
