Celine Dion to Debut Documentary Detailing Rare Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Watch : Celine Dion's Sister Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

Celine Dione's legendary career will go on amid her health struggles.

The Grammy winner is giving fans a glimpse at her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in the upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me," Celine said in a Jan. 30 statement, "the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans," the 55-year-old continued. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

The Irene Taylor-directed film follows the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's journey with the debilitating condition, which she first shared in December 2022 and shows her trying to balance her career with her worsening health.