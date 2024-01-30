Celine Dion to Debut Documentary Detailing Rare Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

Celine Dion announced a new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, that will highlight her music career and ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Watch: Celine Dion's Sister Shares Heartbreaking Health Update

Celine Dione's legendary career will go on amid her health struggles.

The Grammy winner is giving fans a glimpse at her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome in the upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

"This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me," Celine said in a Jan. 30 statement, "the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, being able to see my fans," the 55-year-old continued. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

The Irene Taylor-directed film follows the "My Heart Will Go On" singer's journey with the debilitating condition, which she first shared in December 2022 and shows her trying to balance her career with her worsening health.

THS Spotlight: Celine Dion

But in addition to sharing insight into her life with Stiff Person Syndrome, the documentary, which was acquired by Amazon MGM Studios but doesn't have a release date yet, details Celine's creative process while also giving rare insight into her home life.

The documentary's announcement comes just one month after Celine's sister Claudette Dion gave a heartbreaking update on her health, sharing that the "Taking Chances" singer can no longer control certain body movements.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"She doesn't have control over her muscles," Claudette told 7 Jours in December. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard.'"

She noted, "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."

In May, Celine announced that she was officially canceling her Courage World Tour due to her condition and has since been focusing on her health and spending quality time with sons René-Charles, 22, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil. Because for Celine, the power of love from her family and her work with a great team of doctors has kept her motivated. 

"And I have hope," she said on Instagram in December 2022, "that I am on the road to recovery."

Keep reading to see more of Celine's sweet moments with her kids.

(Photo by Lester Cohen/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)

Award Show Duo

Rene-Charles Angelil helped present his mom Céline Dion with the Icon Award at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Mother-Son Moment

The pair posed for photos with the singer's award in May 2016.

Instagram

Holiday Time

"May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love, peace, good health," Celine wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020 alongside a photo with Rene-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, "and the promise of brighter days in the New Year ahead!"

Instagram

Mother's Day Celebration

"Who’s having the best day today, me or the kids?" she captioned this group Instagram photo in May 2021. "What a privilege it is to be a mom! Happy Mother’s Day! Enjoy every moment…Can it get any better than that ? To be continued All my love, Celine xx…"

Instagram

Family Time

The following year, the Grammy winner shared a new photo with her and late husband René Angélil's three sons.

Instagram

Hockey Game

"My boys and I had such a fun time visiting with the Montreal Canadiens after their hockey game with Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas Monday night," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 1, 2023. "They played so well, what a game!! Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us. Have a great season! - Celine xx."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Live/Concerts West

A New Day

She hugged her husband Rene and son Rene-Charles after the end of her Las Vegas show "A New Day" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2007.

WireImage/WireImage

Disney Dreams

The threesome smiled at the Happiest Place on Earth during a Disneyland trip in 2007.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newborn Love

Celine waved to the crowd during a 2011 moment in Las Vegas after the arrival of their twins.

Lyle Stafford/Getty Images

Trip to Montreal

In 2001, when their eldest son was 6 months old, the couple visited Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Quebec.

