Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Shares How Taylor Swift Teased Travis Kelce When They Met

Watch : Taylor Swift Celebrates, Travis Kelce Going to 2024 Super Bowl!

It turns out Taylor Swift was in the Kansas City Chiefs' first string before her romance with Travis Kelce.

In fact, the team's head coach Andy Reid recently shared that he knew the "Karma" singer before his star tight end because of his tenure coaching for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012, which made for a big conversation when the couple eventually met.

"That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear—that I knew her before him," the NFL coach joked on the Jan. 29 episode of Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Lary Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. "She told him, ‘I know your coach,' and he went, ‘Oh gosh, come on.'"

And the 65-year-old was even acquainted with some of Taylor's family before Travis, too.

"She's been great," he added. "Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy, so I'd met him."