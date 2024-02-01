Jersey Shore's Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Details Reuniting With Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

It's
T-shirt reunion time.
In the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans will finally see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro join ex Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and the rest of the show's stars on a trip to Nashville. And let's just say, his return didn't exactly put her in vacation mode.
"I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend," Sammi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You're gonna see me basically navigate that, and you're gonna see it all play out. But of course, I knew eventually that this would happen. And you're gonna just see, I guess, my reaction—how it all plays out."
The pair dated on and off for several years, and fans witnessed their ups and downs on the original series Jersey Shore. But if you're wondering if filming together again brought back any old feelings, Sammi had a simple answer: "Hell no!"
And she hasn't forgotten about that note Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote in 2009 in which they told her Ronnie cheated on her.
"I feel like the note will forever be a part of my life," the 36-year-old continued. "It's, like, in my face every day. It's on TikTok. It's on Instagram. It's all over social media. And I have to get a laugh at it now, and I actually think it's pretty funny."
Besides, Sammi has moved on. She's now dating Justin May and is hoping they tie the knot one day.
"Justin, I absolutely love and adore," the reality star shared. "You're gonna see a lot of him on this season, and I hope there's wedding bells in the near future. I love him. He's the one for me, and I know that."
As for what makes him the one?
"What's really cool about Justin is he's very supportive and kind of like a breath of fresh air," she explained. "So with me coming back, he was like, 'Listen, I'm here for you.' And it kind of was nice to have that different type of aspect in my life. He's very uplifting, supportive, and loving and caring, and I really just adore that about him."
Fans will be able to see Sammi, Ronnie, Snooki, JWoww, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick when season seven of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on MTV Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. EST.