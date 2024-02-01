Jersey Shore's Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola Details Reuniting With Ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Watch : Jersey Shore Cast Dishes on Sammi Sweetheart's SHOCKING Return

It's T-shirt reunion time.

In the upcoming season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, fans will finally see Ronnie Ortiz-Magro join ex Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and the rest of the show's stars on a trip to Nashville. And let's just say, his return didn't exactly put her in vacation mode.

"I, of course, was not fond of filming with an ex-boyfriend," Sammi told E! News in an exclusive interview. "You're gonna see me basically navigate that, and you're gonna see it all play out. But of course, I knew eventually that this would happen. And you're gonna just see, I guess, my reaction—how it all plays out."

The pair dated on and off for several years, and fans witnessed their ups and downs on the original series Jersey Shore. But if you're wondering if filming together again brought back any old feelings, Sammi had a simple answer: "Hell no!"

And she hasn't forgotten about that note Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley wrote in 2009 in which they told her Ronnie cheated on her.