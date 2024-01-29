Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Shocked to Learn He's Related to King Charles III

Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk had the best reaction to learning about his hidden family ties to King Charles III after proclaiming that he's "not a monarchist."

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 29, 2024 9:19 PMTags
FamilyCelebrity FamiliesRoyalsCelebritiesKing Charles III
Watch: Kate Middleton Receives Rare Hospital Visit from King Charles

Bob Odenkirk better call Buckingham Palace—because he's related to King Charles III.

The Breaking Bad alum learned of his hidden family ties to His Majesty after declaring that he doesn't believe in a monarchy. In a preview of the Jan. 30 episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, Bob proclaimed to host Henry Louis Gates Jr.: "I'm an American. I'm not a monarchist."

"You know, I feel like it's a little twisted," the 61-year-old continued. "I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we've gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

In an ironic twist of fate, Bob then found out that he and Charles are actually 11th cousins. As it turned out, his fifth great-grandfather Friedrich Carl Steinholz was the son of the Duke of Plön, who had ties to other royal families of Europe through intermarriage. 

photos
King Charles III's Road to the Throne

So, did the Better Call Saul star warm up to idea of monarchy after his newly-discovered relations to a reigning king? "Well, maybe I'll change my mind on that," he said with a laugh. "Oh, that is crazy!" 

Charles' late father Prince Philip was born into Greek and Danish royalty, while his mother Queen Elizabeth II—whose throne he succeeded upon her death in September 2022 at age 96—descended from a long line of British royals.

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images

But Bob is not the only comedian with blood ties to royalty. Bill Hader, who he worked with in the 2007 comedy The Brothers Solomon, discovered on a previous episode of Finding Your Roots that he's related to both King Edward I of England and Charlemagne, the Holy Roman Emperor.

"I'm just blown away," the Barry actor said of the revelation. "The conqueror of Europe? My gosh, I couldn't even get the coffeemaker to work this morning."

For more surprising celeb family connections, keep reading.

Trending Stories

1

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

2

Inside Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family

3

How Taylor Swift Can Make It to the Super Bowl to Support Travis Kelce

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Instagram/Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Stassi Schroeder & Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Genealogist Dr. Adina Newman, known on Instagram as My Family Genie, revealed Blanchard and the Vanderpump Rules alum are allegedly related on their paternal grandmother's side dating back all the way to the 1600s.

Schroeder, a self-professed true crime fan, commented on Newman's post, "Omg I'm unwell."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas

The Mask of Zorro star was married to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress' mother Melanie Griffith for 20 years before they ultimately split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the stepfather and daughter's bond has been severed.

Johnson got emotional when she presented an award to Banderas at the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards.

"I come from a family of many a marriage and I got very lucky," Johnson, whose dad is actor Don Johnson, said. "I got a bonus dad who I realized that, over time, is actually one of the most influential people in my whole life," she said. "When I was six years old, my mother married a man who brought an unbelievably bright light and a whole new world of creativity and culture—and one remarkably magical little sister into our family."

Instagram

Robyn Lively & Blake Lively

The Teen Witch star and the Gossip Girl alum are half-sisters who share the same mom, talent manager Elaine Lively.

Getty Images
Elle King & Rob Schneider

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer is the SNL vet's daughter, born from his relationship with former model London King.

Getty Images
Ludacris & Monica

The Fast & Furious star is cousins with the R&B singer thanks to her stepfather, Reverend Edward Best, who happens to be the rapper's uncle.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Conan O'Brien & Denis Leary

The late-night host and the Rescue Me creator are third cousins.

Getty Images
Steven Spielberg & Jessica Capshaw

The onetime Grey's Anatomy doc has called the legendary director stepdad ever since he married her mom Kate Capshaw in 1991.

Getty Images
Yara Shahidi & Nas

The Grown-ish star calls the rapper her second cousin. She was even the flower girl in his 2005 wedding with now ex-wife Kelis!

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lea Thompson & Zoey Deutch

The actress is the daughter of the Back to the Future icon.

J. Merritt/FilmMagic
Kiefer Sutherland & Sarah Sutherland

Not only did the Veep vet make a name for herself playing a famous daughter on the HBO comedy, but she's also a famous daughter in real life. The erstwhile Jack Bauer star is her father.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Phil Collins & Lily Collins

Some Emily in Paris viewers were très shocked to discover Lily is the daughter of the English Grammy winner. 

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Amy Schumer & Chuck Schumer

The comedian and the New York Senator are actually related, as he's the first cousin of her father.

Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Dakota Fanning & Elle Fanning

According to a 2014 People interview, a family historian from Ancestry.com claimed that the Fannings and the Princess of Wales are all descendants of King Edward III, who ruled England from 1327 to 1377, making them very distant relatives—21st cousins, to be exact.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Jonah Hill & Beanie Feldstein

The actors are actually brother and sister!

©Academy Museum Foundation; Photo by Hunter Abrams

Niecy Nash, Danielle Brooks & Sterling K. Brown

Talent runs in this family, as the Reno 911! alum, Orange Is the New Black actress and This Is Us star are all cousins.

"We are blood related!" Nash wrote on Instagram January 2024, sharing a photo of the trio at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Third Annual Fundraising Gala. "REAL cousins!"

Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis & George Wendt

The SNL alum calls the Cheers icon Uncle George whenever he seems him. At least, we assume he does.

John Shearer/Getty Images for AMC/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Stephen Dillane & Frank Dillane

Yep, Game of Thrones' Stannis Baratheon is the real-life dad of Fear the Walking Dead's Nick Clark.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Danny Martindale/WireImage
Lily Allen & Sam Smith

The brunette beauty and the "Stay With Me" singer are third cousins. During a radio interview, Smith admitted that the pair have never met because their family is "huge."

Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Netflix/AP Images

Liev Schreiber & Pablo Schreiber

The Salt actor and the memorable Law & Order: SVU guest star are half-brothers.

Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy & Jenny McCarthy

You may not have guessed but the Bridesmaids comedian and the former View co-host are cousins.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Julia Roberts & Emma Roberts

The We're the Millers actress has the perfect mentor in the Pretty Woman star, who happens to be her auntie.

Getty Images

Lacey Schwimmer & David Schwimmer

Who knew the stunning Dancing With the Stars pro is second cousins with the Friends alum?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgård & Stellan Skarsgård

The True Blood vampire caught the acting bug from his dear old dad who stars in both The Avengers and Thor franchises.

J. Vespa/WireImage; Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic
Sofia Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Nicolas Cage & Francis Ford Coppola

The Ghost Rider actor comes from an extremely talented family. One of his cousins directed The Bling Ring, the other starred in Saving Mr. Banks and his uncle directed The Godfather.

Eamonn McCormack/WireImage

Lily Allen& Alfie Allen

The outspoken British singer is the older sister of the Game of Thrones star. She even wrote a song about him titled "Alfie."

 

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Brooke Shields & Glenn Close

The Damages star and the Lipstick Jungle actress are second cousins.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Shirley MacLaine & Warren Beatty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty actress originally inspired her baby brother to get into show business.

Lester Cohen/WireImage.com

Rashida Jones & Quincy Jones

The Parks and Recreation actress is the daughter of the legendary music producer.

Splash News; Getty Images
Tom Cruise & William Mapother

The Lost actor has a very famous cousin in the Mission: Impossible star.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brandy & Snoop Dogg

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper is first cousins with The Game actress and her brother, Ray J.

photos
View More Photos From These Stars Are Related?!
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

2

Inside Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family

3

How Taylor Swift Can Make It to the Super Bowl to Support Travis Kelce

4

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Hit a Major Relationship Milestone

5

DJ Rick Buchanan Found Decapitated in Memphis Home