Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk Shocked to Learn He's Related to King Charles III

Bob Odenkirk better call Buckingham Palace—because he's related to King Charles III.

The Breaking Bad alum learned of his hidden family ties to His Majesty after declaring that he doesn't believe in a monarchy. In a preview of the Jan. 30 episode of PBS' Finding Your Roots, Bob proclaimed to host Henry Louis Gates Jr.: "I'm an American. I'm not a monarchist."

"You know, I feel like it's a little twisted," the 61-year-old continued. "I understand why society built itself around monarchs and leaders, and they passed them down through generations. I understand that goes through every society, every civilization. But I think that we've gotten to a better place with democracy and we should keep going down that road."

In an ironic twist of fate, Bob then found out that he and Charles are actually 11th cousins. As it turned out, his fifth great-grandfather Friedrich Carl Steinholz was the son of the Duke of Plön, who had ties to other royal families of Europe through intermarriage.