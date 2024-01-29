T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Have Rare Airport Outing

Watch : Amy Robach Reflects on Divorce From Andrew Shue

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's budding relationship has them jetting off to new heights.

More than one month after multiple outlets reported Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former spouses were dating, the Melrose Place alum and attorney were spotted making their way through TSA at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

The duo were dressed appropriately for a day of travel during their Jan. 27 airport outing as Marilee, 46, wore black leggings, sneakers and a black zip-up jacket. Meanwhile, Andrew, 56, wore jeans, a white T-shirt with matching sneakers, and a black coat.

Andrew and Marilee's public excursion comes a little over a year after their former spouses made headlines when they were photographed looking cozy while vacationing together in upstate New York. Days later, Amy and T.J., who cohosted GMA3, were removed from their roles on the daytime show, with the pair exiting the network in January 2023.