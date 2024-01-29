T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Have Rare Airport Outing

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig's budding relationship has them jetting off to new heights.
More than one month after multiple outlets reported Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' former spouses were dating, the Melrose Place alum and attorney were spotted making their way through TSA at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.
The duo were dressed appropriately for a day of travel during their Jan. 27 airport outing as Marilee, 46, wore black leggings, sneakers and a black zip-up jacket. Meanwhile, Andrew, 56, wore jeans, a white T-shirt with matching sneakers, and a black coat.
Andrew and Marilee's public excursion comes a little over a year after their former spouses made headlines when they were photographed looking cozy while vacationing together in upstate New York. Days later, Amy and T.J., who cohosted GMA3, were removed from their roles on the daytime show, with the pair exiting the network in January 2023.
However, the journalists maintain there was no infidelity involved when it comes to their romance. (Amy finalized her divorce from Andrew last March, while T.J. and Marilee settled theirs in October.)
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," T.J. said in the inaugural episode of the Amy and T.J. Podcast in December. "Everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
And amid Andrew and Marilee's budding relationship, Amy and T.J. have spoken about avoiding any "gossip."
"I do not read headlines," T.J.—who shares daughter Sabine, 10, with Marilee—said on the Dec. 12 episode of the podcast. "I do not Google my name, I stay away from it."
