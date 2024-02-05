Victoria Monét Wins Best New Artist at 2024 Grammys

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

Victoria Monét is proof that dreaming bigger than you ever should works.

At the 2024 Grammys, the "Hollywood" singer took home the award for Best New Artist over Ice Spice, The War and Treaty, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.. and Jelly Roll, becoming the 66th act to earn the honor. (Click here to see the comlete list of winners.)

"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," Victoria told the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4. "This award was a 15 year pursuit."

She continued, "I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil—and it could be looked as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground—unseen for so long—and I feel like today I'm sprouting."

The 34-year-old also gave a sweet shoutout to her fellow nominees, noting, "Because 'best' is subjective, right?" (See every star on the red carpet here.)