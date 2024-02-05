Victoria Monét Wins Best New Artist at 2024 Grammys

Victoria Monét won Best New Artist at the 2024 Grammy Awards, beating out Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, The War and Treaty, Fred Again.. and Coco Jones for the honor.

By Leah Degrazia Feb 05, 2024 4:40 AMTags
MusicCelebritiesGrammysIce Spice
Victoria Monét is proof that dreaming bigger than you ever should works.

At the 2024 Grammys, the "Hollywood" singer took home the award for Best New Artist over Ice Spice, The War and Treaty, Coco JonesNoah KahanGracie AbramsFred Again.. and Jelly Roll, becoming the 66th act to earn the honor. (Click here to see the comlete list of winners.)

"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," Victoria told the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4. "This award was a 15 year pursuit."

She continued, "I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil—and it could be looked as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground—unseen for so long—and I feel like today I'm sprouting."

The 34-year-old also gave a sweet shoutout to her fellow nominees, noting, "Because 'best' is subjective, right?" (See every star on the red carpet here.)

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Grammys

"I think we're all the best," she said. "When you look at what 'best' means introspectively, what that is, what reigns true is the music. We got the music."

All of the Best New Artist nominees had major breakthroughs in 2023. Gracie joined Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour, Noah earned his first-ever Top 20 hit with his Zach Bryan collaboration "Sarah's Place" and Victoria garnered critical acclaim for her debut studio album, Jaguar II.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Additionally, Jelly Roll climbed the country charts with his single "NEED A FAVOR," Fred Again.. scored his first U.K. Top 10 with "I Adore You," Coco took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist and The War and Treaty drummed up major buzz with their debut record, Healing Tide.

As for Ice Spice, the rapper scored three Billboard Top 5 hits in 2023 and reached the Top 20 with her debut EP, Like..?.

After their Best New Artist nominations were announced back in November, many of this year's hopefuls took to Instagram to express their excitement over the recognition. 

"Let's go! Yes, let's f--king go," Kahan shouted through happy tears in a video posted to Instagram of his in-real-time reaction. "I can't believe they just said my name."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jelly Roll was overcome with joy as well, writing on X, "I haven't cried like this since [my] father died—I literally can't believe it."

"As of today I have officially been nominated for 2 Grammys," the "Need A Favor" singer continued. "I am trembling with tears." 

Keep reading to get to know all the nominees in the Best New Artist category:

Gotham/GC Images

Ice Spice

Two years after bursting onto the music scene, the New York rapper, real name Isis Gaston, has achieved success with singles such as "Munch (Feelin' U)" and "In Ha Mood," as well as collaborations with other top artist. In addition to Best New Artist, she is also nominated for four other 2024 Grammys for her and Taylor Swift's single "Karma" and her and Nicki Minaj's track "Barbie World," featuring Aqua, from the Barbie soundtrack.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Victoria Monét

While she has been recording songs for about a decade, she has previously been best known for co-writing songs for the likes of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, Chloe x Halle and fellow Best New Artist nominee Coco Jones. In addition to the honor for Best New Artist, she's also nominated for six more 2024 Grammys, including Record of the Year for "On My Mama." 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coco Jones

The singer, also known for her acting roles in the 2012 Disney Channel Original Movie Let It Shine and Peacock's Bel-Air series, has been on the music scene for more than a decade. In addition to Best New Artist, she is also nominated for four more 2024 Grammy awards, including the honor for Best R&B Album for her hit EP What I Didn't Tell You. 

Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Jelly Roll

Born Jason DeFord, the musician has become famous for his unique blend of country, hip-hop and rock. In addition to Best New Artist, he is also nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for his and Lainey Wilson's single "Save Me."

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gracie Abrams

The daughter of director J.J. Abrams and producer Katie McGrath has opened for Grammy winners and fellow 2024 nominees Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo on tour. She released her debut studio album Good Riddance in February 2023.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Fred again...

Fred again...The British producer and DJ, real name Fred Gibson, has co-written and produced tracks for artists such as Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran. In addition to Best New Artist, he is also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) and received two nods for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for his singles with RomySkrillex and Flowdan

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Noah Kahan

The folk pop singer found massive success in 2022 with his breakthrough single "Stick Season" and his third studio album of the same name. This year, he collaborated with fellow artists on four singles—"Dial Drunk" with Post Malone, "Call Your Mom" with Lizzy McAlpine, "She Calls Me Back" with Kacey Musgraves and a new version of his song "Northern Attitude" with Hozier.

 

Jason Davis/Getty Images

The War and Treaty

The Michigan duo, made up of married couple Tanya and Michael Trotter Jr., are touted for their blended sound of soul, blues, rock and country. In addition to Best New Artist, the pair are nominated for Best American Roots Song for "Blank Page."

