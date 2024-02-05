Victoria Monét Wins Best New Artist at 2024 Grammys

Victoria Monét is proof that dreaming bigger than you ever should works.
At the 2024 Grammys, the "Hollywood" singer took home the award for Best New Artist over Ice Spice, The War and Treaty, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.. and Jelly Roll, becoming the 66th act to earn the honor. (Click here to see the comlete list of winners.)
"I just want to say to everybody who has a dream, I want you to look at this as an example," Victoria told the crowd at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Feb. 4. "This award was a 15 year pursuit."
She continued, "I like to liken myself to a plant who was planted, and you can look at the music industry as soil—and it could be looked as dirty or it can be looked at as a source of nutrients and water. My roots have been growing underneath ground—unseen for so long—and I feel like today I'm sprouting."
The 34-year-old also gave a sweet shoutout to her fellow nominees, noting, "Because 'best' is subjective, right?" (See every star on the red carpet here.)
"I think we're all the best," she said. "When you look at what 'best' means introspectively, what that is, what reigns true is the music. We got the music."
All of the Best New Artist nominees had major breakthroughs in 2023. Gracie joined Taylor Swift on her record-breaking Eras Tour, Noah earned his first-ever Top 20 hit with his Zach Bryan collaboration "Sarah's Place" and Victoria garnered critical acclaim for her debut studio album, Jaguar II.
Additionally, Jelly Roll climbed the country charts with his single "NEED A FAVOR," Fred Again.. scored his first U.K. Top 10 with "I Adore You," Coco took home the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist and The War and Treaty drummed up major buzz with their debut record, Healing Tide.
As for Ice Spice, the rapper scored three Billboard Top 5 hits in 2023 and reached the Top 20 with her debut EP, Like..?.
After their Best New Artist nominations were announced back in November, many of this year's hopefuls took to Instagram to express their excitement over the recognition.
"Let's go! Yes, let's f--king go," Kahan shouted through happy tears in a video posted to Instagram of his in-real-time reaction. "I can't believe they just said my name."
Jelly Roll was overcome with joy as well, writing on X, "I haven't cried like this since [my] father died—I literally can't believe it."
"As of today I have officially been nominated for 2 Grammys," the "Need A Favor" singer continued. "I am trembling with tears."
