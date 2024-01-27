Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Bonds With Their Cat in Adorable Video

Khloe Kardashian shared sweet new images of her kids True Thompson and Tatum Thompson, including footage of her son playing with their pet, Grey Kitty.

By Corinne Heller Jan 27, 2024 9:49 PMTags
PetsCeleb KidsKardashiansKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Kardashian Top Stories: Tatum's 1st Birthday & Kim's New Hair

Meow this is purr-fectly adorable.

On Jan. 27, Khloe Kardashian shared new images of her daughter True Thompson, 5, son Tatum Thompson, 18 months, and included a sweet video of the toddler bonding with their Russian Blue cat, Grey Kitty.

Wearing Zip N' Bear dinosaur pajamas, the Good American founder's little boy crawls next to their pet, who lies on a plush rug, and says, "Kitty." Lying beside her, he tells her, "Hi" and rubs her chin as his mom cautions, "Gentle."

Khloe also included in her post two photos of Tatum cuddling with True, who is wearing Skims cherry-print pajamas.

"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!!" the Kardashians star wrote. "Grey kitty is the sweetest."

After one fan commented jokingly, "I know Grey Kitty be fed up," Khloe responded, "Oh, I'm sure she is lol but she is always so sweet with the kids no matter what. When she's really fed up, she hides under my bed."

Tristan Thompson, the kids' dad and Khloe's ex, liked her post.

photos
Tatum Thompson's Cutest Pics

Khloe brought home Grey Kitty, her kids' first pet (besides a fish named Nemo), in December 2021—four years after losing her beloved black Labrador Gabbana, who died when she was pregnant with True. In the comments section of her latest Instagram post, the reality star noted that her daughter was the one who named their cat.

Trending Stories

1

DJ Rick Buchanan Found Decapitated in Memphis Home

2
Exclusive

Why Crystal Hefner Is Changing Her Last Name

3
Exclusive

Why Jillian Michaels Wants You To Throw Out "Every F--king Fad Diet"

In April 2022, Khloe threw True a cat-themed fourth birthday party. The following October, the two dressed up as their pet for Halloween.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

"Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty!" Khloe wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of herself and True in their matching costumes. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween...Ground breaking."

Look back at Khloe's family photos with True and Tatum:

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Purr-fect Pals

Tatum bonds with the family cat, Grey Kitty, in this sweet video Khloe shared on Instagram in January 2024.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe Kardashian shared this pic of herself with True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on Aug. 27, 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian [six face with tears of joy emojis] facts!!! Lol"

Instagram

Christmas Spirit

Khloe shared a look at her kids in matching holiday PJs in December 2023, writing, "The MOST magical time of year!!! We are in the Christmas spirit in our Christmas pajamas and our Christmas dance moves."

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True hugged her brother on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Dad Tristan Thompson shared his first photos of Tatum for the little one's first birthday in July 2023.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Hulu
Baby Boy

He made a brief appearance on a July 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

DJ Rick Buchanan Found Decapitated in Memphis Home

2
Exclusive

Why Crystal Hefner Is Changing Her Last Name

3
Exclusive

Why Jillian Michaels Wants You To Throw Out "Every F--king Fad Diet"

4

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

5
Exclusive

Crystal Hefner Admits She Never Was in Love With Hugh Hefner