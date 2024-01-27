Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Bonds With Their Cat in Adorable Video

Watch : Kardashian Top Stories: Tatum's 1st Birthday & Kim's New Hair

Meow this is purr-fectly adorable.

On Jan. 27, Khloe Kardashian shared new images of her daughter True Thompson, 5, son Tatum Thompson, 18 months, and included a sweet video of the toddler bonding with their Russian Blue cat, Grey Kitty.

Wearing Zip N' Bear dinosaur pajamas, the Good American founder's little boy crawls next to their pet, who lies on a plush rug, and says, "Kitty." Lying beside her, he tells her, "Hi" and rubs her chin as his mom cautions, "Gentle."

Khloe also included in her post two photos of Tatum cuddling with True, who is wearing Skims cherry-print pajamas.

"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!!" the Kardashians star wrote. "Grey kitty is the sweetest."

After one fan commented jokingly, "I know Grey Kitty be fed up," Khloe responded, "Oh, I'm sure she is lol but she is always so sweet with the kids no matter what. When she's really fed up, she hides under my bed."

Tristan Thompson, the kids' dad and Khloe's ex, liked her post.