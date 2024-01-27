Khloe Kardashian's Son Tatum Bonds With Their Cat in Adorable Video

Meow this is purr-fectly adorable.
On Jan. 27, Khloe Kardashian shared new images of her daughter True Thompson, 5, son Tatum Thompson, 18 months, and included a sweet video of the toddler bonding with their Russian Blue cat, Grey Kitty.
Wearing Zip N' Bear dinosaur pajamas, the Good American founder's little boy crawls next to their pet, who lies on a plush rug, and says, "Kitty." Lying beside her, he tells her, "Hi" and rubs her chin as his mom cautions, "Gentle."
Khloe also included in her post two photos of Tatum cuddling with True, who is wearing Skims cherry-print pajamas.
"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!!" the Kardashians star wrote. "Grey kitty is the sweetest."
After one fan commented jokingly, "I know Grey Kitty be fed up," Khloe responded, "Oh, I'm sure she is lol but she is always so sweet with the kids no matter what. When she's really fed up, she hides under my bed."
Tristan Thompson, the kids' dad and Khloe's ex, liked her post.
Khloe brought home Grey Kitty, her kids' first pet (besides a fish named Nemo), in December 2021—four years after losing her beloved black Labrador Gabbana, who died when she was pregnant with True. In the comments section of her latest Instagram post, the reality star noted that her daughter was the one who named their cat.
In April 2022, Khloe threw True a cat-themed fourth birthday party. The following October, the two dressed up as their pet for Halloween.
"Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty!" Khloe wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a photo of herself and True in their matching costumes. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween...Ground breaking."
Look back at Khloe's family photos with True and Tatum: