Britney Spears’ 2011 Song “Selfish” Surpasses Ex Justin Timberlake’s New Song “Selfish”

Oops!... Britney Spears fans did it again.

This time, the "Toxic" singer's stan army successfully banded together to stream her 2011 song "Selfish" so it would surpass ex Justin Timberlake's new single of the same name on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs chart.

Britney's deep cut—a bonus track off her 2011 Femme Fatale album—climbed to number one on the chart Jan. 26, while Justin's "Selfish," released less than 24 hours before, sat at number three.

The plan to push past Justin's song on the chart was concocted on X, where Britney Army accounts urged their followers to stream her music in an attempt to tamp down sales of Justin's forthcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was. His love song "Selfish" is the first single off the 42-year-old's upcoming record, set to drop March 15.

Justin—who married Jessica Biel in 2012—sings on the track, "'Cause your lips were made for mine / And my heart would go flatline / If it wasn't beatin' for you all the time."