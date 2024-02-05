Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét and More Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

Watch : 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Leave it to the 2024 Grammys to strike the right chords.

Music's best and brightest not only hit the high notes—both literally and figuratively—at the Feb. 4 ceremony, but also embraced high fashion on the red carpet. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe Bailey, Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monét proved they were in tune with their fashion game and rank among the best dressed at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Click here for all the star sightings at the award show.)

Take Dua Lipa, for example, who rocked a show-stopping custom silver Courreges gown resembling chain mail to Los Angeles' Crypto Arena for music's biggest night. The eye-catching ensemble was paired with a dragon-inspired choker decorated with a large sapphire and 23 carats worth of diamonds from Tiffany & Co., proving that jewelry is always the perfect duet partner.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton made a statement in a silver and turquoise Reem Acra gown complete with a matching jeweled clutch baring her surname from her own handbag line.