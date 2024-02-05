Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét and More Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

Leave it to the 2024 Grammys to strike the right chords.
Music's best and brightest not only hit the high notes—both literally and figuratively—at the Feb. 4 ceremony, but also embraced high fashion on the red carpet. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe Bailey, Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monét proved they were in tune with their fashion game and rank among the best dressed at the 2024 Grammy Awards. (Click here for all the star sightings at the award show.)
Take Dua Lipa, for example, who rocked a show-stopping custom silver Courreges gown resembling chain mail to Los Angeles' Crypto Arena for music's biggest night. The eye-catching ensemble was paired with a dragon-inspired choker decorated with a large sapphire and 23 carats worth of diamonds from Tiffany & Co., proving that jewelry is always the perfect duet partner.
Meanwhile, Paris Hilton made a statement in a silver and turquoise Reem Acra gown complete with a matching jeweled clutch baring her surname from her own handbag line.
"I thought it was perfect," she exclusive told Live From E!: 2024 Grmmy Awards correspondent Laverne Cox. "It's like mermaid vibes."
And celebs weren't afraid to play with color in the red carpet, with Kylie Minogue, Coco Jones and Tyla opting for bold hues.
But this year's Grammy contenders were just as fierce as the fashion itself. Going into the award show, SZA landed an impressive nine nods, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét followed close behind with seven nominations apiece. Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark also landed nominations with six each. (Click here to see the complete list of winners.)
In fact, Taylor Swift—who also came into the ceremony with six nods—made history when the nominations were announced in November.
She tied with Barbra Streisand as the female artist with most Album of the Year nominations after her 2022 album Midnights scored a nod in the prestigious category, as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album. Her "Karma" remix with Ice Spice picked up a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Midnight's lead single "Anti-Hero" received nods in several categories including Record Of The Year—making Taylor the most nominated artist in the category ever.
And while "Best Dressed Artist" isn't a Grammy category, keep scrolling to see who had the most award-worthy looks on the red carpet.