Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét and More Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet

The 2024 Grammy Awards had no shortage of head-turning fashion. From Taylor Swift to Victoria Monét, check out the best dressed stars who hit the high notes with their red carpet looks.

Leave it to the 2024 Grammys to strike the right chords.

Music's best and brightest not only hit the high notes—both literally and figuratively—at the Feb. 4 ceremony, but also embraced high fashion on the red carpet. Stars such as Taylor SwiftOlivia Rodrigo, Chlöe Bailey, Miley Cyrus and Victoria Monét proved they were in tune with their fashion game and rank among the best dressed at the 2024 Grammy Awards.  (Click here for all the star sightings at the award show.)

Take Dua Lipa, for example, who rocked a show-stopping custom silver Courreges gown resembling chain mail to Los Angeles' Crypto Arena for music's biggest night. The eye-catching ensemble was paired with a dragon-inspired choker decorated with a large sapphire and 23 carats worth of diamonds from Tiffany & Co., proving that jewelry is always the perfect duet partner.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton made a statement in a silver and turquoise Reem Acra gown complete with a matching jeweled clutch baring her surname from her own handbag line.

"I thought it was perfect," she exclusive told Live From E!: 2024 Grmmy Awards correspondent Laverne Cox. "It's like mermaid vibes."

And celebs weren't afraid to play with color in the red carpet, with Kylie MinogueCoco Jones and Tyla opting for bold hues.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

But this year's Grammy contenders were just as fierce as the fashion itself. Going into the award show, SZA landed an impressive nine nods, while Phoebe BridgersSerban Ghenea and Victoria Monét followed close behind with seven nominations apiece. Miley CyrusBillie EilishOlivia RodrigoJack Antonoff, Jon Batisteboygenius and Brandy Clark also landed nominations with six each. (Click here to see the complete list of winners.)

In fact, Taylor Swift—who also came into the ceremony with six nods—made history when the nominations were announced in November.

She tied with Barbra Streisand as the female artist with most Album of the Year nominations after her 2022 album Midnights scored a nod in the prestigious category, as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album. Her "Karma" remix with Ice Spice picked up a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Midnight's lead single "Anti-Hero" received nods in several categories including Record Of The Year—making Taylor the most nominated artist in the category ever.

And while "Best Dressed Artist" isn't a Grammy category, keep scrolling to see who had the most award-worthy looks on the red carpet.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift 

In Schiaparelli.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Chlöe Bailey

In Gaurav Gupta.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Victoria Monét 

In custom Verace and Bulgari jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In vintage Versace.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

In custom Courreges and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Coco Jones

In Celia Kritharioti and Swaovski x SKIMS body chain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kylie Minogue

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Miley Cyrus

In John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Jackson

In Celine.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paris Hilton

In Reem Acra.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Halle Bailey

Frederic J. Brown/FP via Getty Images

Tyla

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Fantasia Barrino

In Cong Tri.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lainey Wilson

In custome Balmain and Palmetto jewelry.

