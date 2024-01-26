Drew Barrymore Shares She Was Catfished on Dating App by Man Pretending to Be an NFL Player

Watch : Drew Barrymore Responds to Claim That She "Hates Sex"

Drew Barrymore may be fine with 50 first dates, but don't flub the opening line when she swipes right.

In fact, the Never Been Kissed actress recently spoke about her experiences with online dating, and revealed that one potential suitor tried to lie about their identity while wooing her.

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," Drew explained on the Jan. 26 episode of her eponymous talk show. "So, I wrote to him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams, and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and—it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew.'"

However, the 48-year-old quickly realized she should've swiped left.

"He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams," she continued. "He's a musician that thought he was being cute."

Since Drew is still playing the field, she posed the question to the audience: "How should I feel about this?"