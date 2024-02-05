Below Deck Fans, Get Ready for a Shocking Amount of Season 11 Firings

Watch : Below Deck Mediterranean: Max Salvador Wants To Leave

Below Deck's latest season will be anything but smooth sailing.

In fact, returning crewmembers Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby revealed fans can expect to see Captain Kerry Titheradge fire many of the M/Y St. David's new yachties when season 11 premieres.

"There's a significant turnover this year," Chief Stew Fraser exclusively told E! News. "I don't go anywhere though, so thank God for that."

Ben echoed his costar when it comes to the crew departures, adding that when it comes to the number of firings, "You're probably gonna see more than season 10."

But with so much turnover, comes returning yachties.

"You're in for seeing a few more familiar faces," the Lead Deckhand teased of the upcoming backfills, "one a little bit more familiar than you would expect. But I'll leave that for you guys to decipher."

As for which new stars cause the most drama, Fraser admitted he "definitely found it tricky at times to work alongside" Stew Barbie Pascual while Ben butts heads with new Bosun Jared Woodin.