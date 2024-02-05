Below Deck Fans, Get Ready for a Shocking Amount of Season 11 Firings

Below Deck's latest season will be anything but smooth sailing.
In fact, returning crewmembers Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby revealed fans can expect to see Captain Kerry Titheradge fire many of the M/Y St. David's new yachties when season 11 premieres.
"There's a significant turnover this year," Chief Stew Fraser exclusively told E! News. "I don't go anywhere though, so thank God for that."
Ben echoed his costar when it comes to the crew departures, adding that when it comes to the number of firings, "You're probably gonna see more than season 10."
But with so much turnover, comes returning yachties.
"You're in for seeing a few more familiar faces," the Lead Deckhand teased of the upcoming backfills, "one a little bit more familiar than you would expect. But I'll leave that for you guys to decipher."
As for which new stars cause the most drama, Fraser admitted he "definitely found it tricky at times to work alongside" Stew Barbie Pascual while Ben butts heads with new Bosun Jared Woodin.
And it's not only the new crewmembers Fraser and Ben had to get used to. After longtime Captain Lee Rosbach departed the series last year after 10 seasons, Below Deck Adventure's Captain Kerry stepped in to fill his shoes.
As Fraser noted of the adjustment, "New captain, whole new team, a new location and a lot more challenges to face, but I feel good about it. I've left the season feeling very confident."
Fraser and Ben will also have their own drama this season while leading their respective interior and deck crews.
As Fraser teased, "I think Ben kind of felt like he kind of enjoyed tormenting me this year. Working so close with each other as heads of departments, you're going to have your differences. We work through those but there's definitely some tension there."
As for Ben's take on the conflict?
"We're brothers and brothers are very competitive," he noted, "there's always one brother that wants to be a bit more center of attention. I think we were just fighting for that the whole season."
Below Deck returns Monday, Feb. 5, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to relive the most shocking crew firings in Below Deck history.
