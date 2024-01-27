Where Sophia Bush Thinks Her One Tree Hill Character Brooke Davis Is Today

Watch : Sophia Bush Addresses 'One Tree Hill' Reboot Rumors!

President Brooke Davis? Sophia Bush is here for it.

Though it's been nearly 12 years since the actress said goodbye to her beloved One Tree Hill character, Sophia does have an idea of where Brooke is today.

"I always joke that I think Brooke Davis running for class president really changed the whole trajectory of her life," Sophia, referencing her character's storyline, told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Junction film premiere Jan. 24. "I'd like to see her in elected office, I'd really like to see her delivering an impassioned rant about what people deserve, I think that would really be up her alley."

Since One Tree Hill aired its final episode in April 2012, the cast has delighted fans with several reunions. In fact, Sophia recently worked with OTH's Bryan Greenberg on Junction and even cohosts the Drama Queens podcast with costars Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton.

So, does this mean there's still a possibility of a One Tree Hill reboot in the near future?