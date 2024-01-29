Fans of This Hydrating Face Mask Include Me, Sydney Sweeney, and the Shoppers Who Buy 1 Every 12 Seconds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

To declare "I'm not a morning person" would be putting it mildly— with one exception. Using an overnight skincare product is the only way I'll have a spring in my step before 9 AM. The first thing I do when I wake up is put my hand on my face to feel how soft my skin is and then I rush to the mirror in anticipation of some glass skin-level luminosity. If you want to transform your mornings and have a hydrating glow all day, my secret is the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is a fan of this product too.

She previously told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?" I felt the same way, which is why this overnight mask has been a staple in my routine for years. It absorbs quickly and it delivers major results when I use it. Every. Single. Time.

This is such a popular product that one is bought every 12 seconds worldwide, according to Laneige. Plus, it has 125.2K+ Sephora Loves, 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and a devoted TikTok fandom.

Trust me, it far exceed the hype.