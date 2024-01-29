Fans of This Hydrating Face Mask Include Me, Sydney Sweeney, and the Shoppers Who Buy 1 Every 12 Seconds

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
To declare "I'm not a morning person" would be putting it mildly— with one exception. Using an overnight skincare product is the only way I'll have a spring in my step before 9 AM. The first thing I do when I wake up is put my hand on my face to feel how soft my skin is and then I rush to the mirror in anticipation of some glass skin-level luminosity. If you want to transform your mornings and have a hydrating glow all day, my secret is the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is a fan of this product too.
She previously told E!, "When I first started using this product, I had soft, glass-looking skin. It's a life-changing product. I was like, 'Can I put this on my entire body?" I felt the same way, which is why this overnight mask has been a staple in my routine for years. It absorbs quickly and it delivers major results when I use it. Every. Single. Time.
This is such a popular product that one is bought every 12 seconds worldwide, according to Laneige. Plus, it has 125.2K+ Sephora Loves, 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and a devoted TikTok fandom.
Trust me, it far exceed the hype.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
I felt a major difference the first time I put this mask on my skin. I put it on right before bed, kept it on overnight, and woke up to supremely soft skin. I highly recommend it to anyone who feels like their skin is dry. My skin is brighter, hydrated, and clear when I use this on a regular basis.
I use this at the end of my nightly skincare routine after cleanser, serum, and moisturizer.
I'm not the only one who's obsessed with this product. If you need some convincing before you check it out, here are some rave reviews.
Laneige Water Sleeping Mask Reviews
"This sleep mask has changed my life. I don't say that lightly. This has become my holy grail product... The jelly-like texture applies smooth and doesn't leave a sticky residue on my skin. When I wake up I rinse off the mask with water and my skin is so hydrated and smooth. It has been a game changer because I live in the desert and the dry air is so damaging to my skin. The appearance of my skin has improved greatly since I started using this. One jar lasts me about a year so even though the upfront cost is high, it lasts a long time and is well worth it," a fan gushed.
Another declared, "Wow. I'm legit shocked. Amazing. I decided to try this after seeing a recommendation and reading the glowing reviews. Wow. Just wow. Waking up this morning my skin has never been this soft. Feels amazing and clean. Love this night mask. A little bit goes a long way so yes the value for the price is good with the quality received."
I'm a Laneige girl through and through. Here are some more E! Shopping Editor-approved essentials.
Laneige Top-Sellers
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a product you will use all the time. I adore this lip balm. It treats my chapped lips and this one container lasts me a long time, even if you I use it multiple times a day.
This cult favorite product has 1.4 million+ Sephora Loves, 31,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and lots of celebrity fans including Sydney Sweeney, Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
I'm a huge fan of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. I wear it all the time, even when I'm not sleeping. It's so incredibly hydrating, but I lost the applicator and I don't love dipping my hands into the container over and over again. That's why I love this version of the same product in packaging that's a squeezable tube. It's easy to use, it's much more hygenic, and it really keeps my lips nice and soft. I bring this with my everywhere that I go.
This lip balm comes six scents and has 16,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer
Looking for long-lasting hydration? This luxurious cream comes through. It firms and strengthens the skin's moisture barrier, according to the brand.
Sydney Sweeney said, "I love these products because it feels like putting a cloud on your face. This is so nice, fluffy, and creamy without that heavy feeling."
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum
This serum is an intensely hydrating addition to your routine. Sydney Sweeney shared, "I will use the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Serum. Then, I do the Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, the eye cream, the and the Lip Sleeping Mask."
Want more skincare? Don't miss out on the chance to save 50% on a year's worth of StriVectin Tightening Neck Cream.